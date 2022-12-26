LIVE UPDATES | Pak vs NZ, 1st Test Day 1: Babar Hits Century, Hosts Recover

live

Updated: December 26, 2022 2:49 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Pakistan will face New Zealand in the first of two Tests which starts on Monday at the Karachi National Stadium, hoping to turn around team’s fortunes after a 0-3 whitewash at the hands of England recently at home.

When And Where Pakistan vs New Zealand First Test Will Be Played?

The first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played on December 26 at the National Stadium In Karachi from 10:30 AM IST.

Which Channels Will Broadcast Pakistan and New Zealand First Test Match In India?

Pakistan vs New Zealand first Test match will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports channels in India.

  • 2:35 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pak vs NZ, 1st Test Day 1: The hosts have dominated proceedings post lunch and Babar is the big reason for that. He has been getting solid support from Sarfaraz. LIVE | Pak: 185/4 vs NZ

  • 2:21 PM IST

  • 2:20 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pak vs NZ, 1st Test Day 1: Babar has entered the 80s and he would not like to give it away after doing all the hard work. He deserves a century here.

  • 2:00 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pak vs NZ, 1st Test Day 1: Babar and Sarfaraz are now looking fluent in the middle. Also, the pitch has become better for batting. Still, New Zealand is in front in the Karachi Test. LIVE | Pak: 161/4 vs NZ

  • 1:48 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pak vs NZ, 1st Test Day 1: Sarfaraz steady and Babar has a century in sight. New Zealand would feel a wicket here would help them get into the tail quickly. Good cricket is on display in Karachi.

  • 1:18 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pak vs NZ, 1st Test Day 1: Southee and Sodhi start proceedings for the visitors after the lunch break. LIVE | Pak: 120/4 vs NZ

  • 1:17 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pak vs NZ, 1st Test Day 1: Play resumes after lunch and this will be a crucial session in the Test.

  • 1:01 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pak vs NZ, 1st Test Day 1: Babar would have to play a long knock to bail the hosts out of this deep hole. NZ will look to avoid that and get Babar just after the break. Interesting contest coming up.

  • 12:38 PM IST

  • 12:37 PM IST

    LUNCH | Pak: 115/4 vs NZ | With the wicket of Saud Shakeel, New Zealand walk into lunch on the first day of the tour with an advantage on their side. For Pakistan, Babar holds the key and he would be looked forward to doing most of the scoring.

