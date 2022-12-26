live

LIVE UPDATES | Pak vs NZ, 1st Test Day 1: Shakeel Falls at Stroke of Lunch; Babar KEY

LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 1 Score: Watch live streaming, scores and updates of the Karachi Test.

Updated: December 26, 2022 12:38 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Pak vs NZ LIVE Cricket Score

Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 1 Score

Pakistan will face New Zealand in the first of two Tests which starts on Monday at the Karachi National Stadium, hoping to turn around team’s fortunes after a 0-3 whitewash at the hands of England recently at home.

When And Where Pakistan vs New Zealand First Test Will Be Played?

The first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played on December 26 at the National Stadium In Karachi from 10:30 AM IST.

Which Channels Will Broadcast Pakistan and New Zealand First Test Match In India?

Pakistan vs New Zealand first Test match will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports channels in India.

LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 1 Score: Watch live streaming, scores and updates of the Karachi Test. Check LIVE streaming details.

Live Updates

  • 1:01 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pak vs NZ, 1st Test Day 1: Babar would have to play a long knock to bail the hosts out of this deep hole. NZ will look to avoid that and get Babar just after the break. Interesting contest coming up.

  • 12:38 PM IST

  • 12:37 PM IST

    LUNCH | Pak: 115/4 vs NZ | With the wicket of Saud Shakeel, New Zealand walk into lunch on the first day of the tour with an advantage on their side. For Pakistan, Babar holds the key and he would be looked forward to doing most of the scoring.

  • 12:31 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pak vs NZ, 1st Test Day 1: Big wicket for New Zealand! Just when one felt that Shakeel and Babar have steadied proceedings, the hosts lose a wicket. Shakeel perishes and captain Southee gets his first wicket. LIVE | Pak: 114/4 vs NZ

  • 12:23 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 1: Babar and Sjakeel have steadied the ship after early setbacks and Pakistan has crossed 100. With 15 minutes to go for lunch, the hosts would not like to lose another wicket. LIVE | Pak: 106/3 vs NZ

  • 12:07 PM IST

  • 12:06 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 1: Babar and Shakeel are slowly but surely getting Pakistan back in the game after early setbacks. Does not look like a batter’s paradise.

  • 11:52 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 1: Babar Azam has got his eye in and is looking in good touch. He would be the key for the hosts who had an early setback. He would look for support from the other end. LIVE | Pak: 67/3 vs NZ

  • 11:35 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 1: Saud Shakeel walks in to join Babar Azam. Babar holds the key from here on in. He has to play the big knock to get the hosts back on track.

  • 11:33 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 1: Pakistan is trying to play aggressive cricket, but it is not working for them. They need to be steady now and rebuild.

Published Date: December 26, 2022 12:37 PM IST

Updated Date: December 26, 2022 12:38 PM IST