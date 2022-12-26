LIVE UPDATES | Pak vs NZ, 1st Test Day 1: Early Wickets Put Hosts in Trouble

live

Updated: December 26, 2022 11:34 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Pakistan will face New Zealand in the first of two Tests which starts on Monday at the Karachi National Stadium, hoping to turn around team’s fortunes after a 0-3 whitewash at the hands of England recently at home.

When And Where Pakistan vs New Zealand First Test Will Be Played?

The first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played on December 26 at the National Stadium In Karachi from 10:30 AM IST.

Which Channels Will Broadcast Pakistan and New Zealand First Test Match In India?

Pakistan vs New Zealand first Test match will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports channels in India.

Live Updates

  • 11:35 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 1: Saud Shakeel walks in to join Babar Azam. Babar holds the key from here on in. He has to play the big knock to get the hosts back on track.

  • 11:33 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 1: Pakistan is trying to play aggressive cricket, but it is not working for them. They need to be steady now and rebuild.

  • 11:31 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 1: Imam is out, another Pakistan wicket falls. This is a terrible start for the hosts. Needless shit from Imam. LIVE | Pak: 48/3 vs NZ

  • 11:29 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 1: Pakistan skipper Babar gets a reprieve. He has been put down and that too early on in his stay. Will Babar make NZ pay for this drop?

  • 11:24 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 1: Imam is looking in good touch. He is picking up boundaries and keeping the runs flowing. Babar on the other end is taking his time and rightly so. LIVE | 41/2 vs NZ

  • 11:12 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 1: The pitch is offering spin and Southee has identified that soon. That is the reason why he is operating with spinners.

  • 11:03 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 1: Poor start from Pakistan. After losing Shafique early – Shan Masood also bites the dust. Bracewell with the wicket and that puts New Zealand on top inside the first hour. LIVE | Pak: 19/2 vs NZ

  • 10:57 AM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 1 Score: While Patel continues to challenge the Pakistan top-order with the new ball, Imam and Masood are looking to be positive. This is a crucial period in the Test.

  • 10:50 AM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 1 Score: There you go, New Zealand get their first breakthrough. Ajaz Patel gets Abdullah Shafique stumped. Great start from the visitors. This will give Southee and Co. a lot of confidence. LIVE | Pak: 12/1 vs NZ

  • 10:35 AM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 1 Score: Southee with the first over and he seems to have hit a nice line and length quickly. Shafique gets the first runs on the board off an outside edge.

