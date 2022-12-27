live

LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2 Score: Babar Azam’s Heroics Put Hosts Slightly Ahead

LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2 Score: Watch live streaming, scores and updates of the Karachi Test. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: December 27, 2022 9:04 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Agha Salman

3* (16) 0x4, 0x6

Babar Azam (C)

161 (277) 15x4, 1x6

Ajaz Patel

(27-3-91-2)*

Michael Bracewell

(15-3-61-2)
LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2 Score

After a woeful first hour of the Test in Karachi on Monday, captain Babar Azam led from the front and helped Pakistan recover from a tricky situation against New Zealand. Babar got good support from Sarfaraz Ahmed as the two stitched a crucial 196-run stand. Sarfaraz missed out on a Test century as he was dismissed for 86 at the stroke of stumps. On the second day, there are lots to look forward to as Babar nears a Test match double century.

Live Updates

  • 9:04 AM IST
    PAK vs NZ 1st Test: Live Streaming & Broadcast



    In India, Pakistan vs New Zealand Test series will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network. Live streaming of the matches will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.
    In Pakistan, PTV Sports will live broadcast the Pakistan vs New Zealand Test series. Live streaming of the matches will be available on the ARY ZAP app and website.
  • 8:43 AM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2 Score: Interesting to see if spinners get purchase of the second day. The Karachi strip was on the slower side on the opening day.

  • 7:56 AM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2 Score: New Zealand would look to get an early breakthrough and get into the tail. Pakistan will look to avoid that.

  • 7:55 AM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2 Score: What a cracker of a second day awaits us at Karachi with Babar Azam nearing a double ton. Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the first Test between Pakistan-New Zealand.

