LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2 Score: Babar Azam’s Heroics Put Hosts Slightly Ahead

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Pakistan 317/5 (90.0) Run Rate: (Current: 3.52) Last Wicket: Sarfaraz Ahmed (W) c Daryl Mitchell b Ajaz Patel 86 (153) - 306/5 in 85.3 Over Agha Salman 3 * (16) 0x4, 0x6 Babar Azam (C) 161 (277) 15x4, 1x6 Ajaz Patel (27-3-91-2) * Michael Bracewell (15-3-61-2)

After a woeful first hour of the Test in Karachi on Monday, captain Babar Azam led from the front and helped Pakistan recover from a tricky situation against New Zealand. Babar got good support from Sarfaraz Ahmed as the two stitched a crucial 196-run stand. Sarfaraz missed out on a Test century as he was dismissed for 86 at the stroke of stumps. On the second day, there are lots to look forward to as Babar nears a Test match double century.

