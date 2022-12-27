LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2 Score: PAK on Brink of All-Out

live

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Pakistan 414/9 (126.1) Run Rate: (Current: 3.28) Last Wicket: Mir Hamza lbw b Ish Sodhi 1 (15) - 414/9 in 125.6 Over Agha Salman 89 * (135) 14x4, 0x6 Abrar Ahmed 0 (0) 0x4, 0x6 Tim Southee (23.1-4-58-2) * Ish Sodhi (20-0-79-2)

After a woeful first hour of the Test in Karachi on Monday, captain Babar Azam led from the front and helped Pakistan recover from a tricky situation against New Zealand. Babar got good support from Sarfaraz Ahmed as the two stitched a crucial 196-run stand. Sarfaraz missed out on a Test century as he was dismissed for 86 at the stroke of stumps. On the second day, there are lots to look forward to as Babar nears a Test match double century.

