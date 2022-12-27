live

LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2 Score: PAK on Brink of All-Out

LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2 Score: Watch live streaming, scores and updates of the Karachi Test. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: December 27, 2022 1:40 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Agha Salman

89* (135) 14x4, 0x6

Abrar Ahmed

0 (0) 0x4, 0x6

Tim Southee

(23.1-4-58-2)*

Ish Sodhi

(20-0-79-2)
Pak vs NZ, Pak vs NZ squads, Pak vs NZ schedule, Pak vs NZ live score, Pak vs NZ live score updates, Pak vs NZ live online score, Pak vs NZ live score streaming, Pak vs NZ playing XI, Pakistan vs New Zealand, Pakistan vs New Zealand live score, Pakistan vs New Zealand live updates, Pakistan vs New Zealand schedule, Pakistan vs New Zealand timing, Pakistan vs New Zealand live online score, Pakistan vs New Zealand live streaming details, Cricket News
Highlights | Pak vs NZ, 1st Test Day 1: Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed Star on Opening Day.

LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2 Score

After a woeful first hour of the Test in Karachi on Monday, captain Babar Azam led from the front and helped Pakistan recover from a tricky situation against New Zealand. Babar got good support from Sarfaraz Ahmed as the two stitched a crucial 196-run stand. Sarfaraz missed out on a Test century as he was dismissed for 86 at the stroke of stumps. On the second day, there are lots to look forward to as Babar nears a Test match double century.

Also Read:

LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2 Score: Watch live streaming, scores and updates of the Karachi Test. Check LIVE streaming details.

Live Updates

  • 1:40 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2 Score: Abrar Ahmed comes to bat as the last man for Pakistan.

  • 1:39 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2 Score: Seems like Hamza is out. Well, it was the umpire’s call and now Hamza needs to go back to the dressing room. PAK: 414\9

  • 1:38 PM IST

    Is Hamza OUT??

  • 1:32 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2 Score: Pakistan has finally crossed the 400 runs mark. well, that’s a great score the bowlers will be confident while bowling the visitors. Salman is looking in great touch, will the batter go for a century? Will know soon. PAK 408/8

  • 1:28 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2 Score: Salman Agha is playing well and the batter is also confident. Hamza needs to look into the game and save his wicket to build a strong partnership with Salman. PAK 398/8

  • 1:20 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2 Score: New Zealand is also looking for wickets as the hosts are on the verge of all-out. But, Pakistan will look to cross the 400 runs mark. PAK 390/8

  • 1:15 PM IST

    Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2 Score: Both batters are looking to make a comeback for Pakistan. Salman Agha is looking set now as the batter already spends a lot of time on the crease. PAK 383/8

  • 1:11 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2 Score: Session 2 Underway!

  • 1:06 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2 Score: NZ would like to get the remaining two wickets quickly in session 2. PAK 377/8 in 120 overs

  • 12:50 PM IST

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 27, 2022 1:39 PM IST

Updated Date: December 27, 2022 1:40 PM IST