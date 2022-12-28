live

LIVE | Pakistan Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3, Score: Latham, Conway Look To Continue Momentum

Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3 Score: New Zealand are touring Pakistan for the first time since 2002.

Updated: December 28, 2022 10:48 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

Devon Conway

88* (172) 13x4, 0x6

Tom Latham

86 (142) 9x4, 0x6

Nauman Ali

(11.2-1-38-0)*

Mir Hamza

(10-1-33-0)
Live Score, Pakistan vs New Zealand, First Test, Day 3

LIVE SCORE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3 Score

New Zealand will look to continue the momentum when they start Day 3 at 165/0 against Pakistan in the ongoing first Test in Karachi on Wednesday. In reply to Pakistan’s first innings total of 438, New Zealand haven’t lost any wicket with Devon Conway and Tom Latham batted confidently against the challenging spin of Abrar Ahmed on a dry wicket to remain unbeaten on 82 and 78, respectively, at stumps on the second day. New Zealand trail by 273 in their first Test tour to Pakistan since 2002. Conway also completed 1,000 Test runs in 19 innings, taking the national record previously held by John F. Reid.

Live Updates

  • 10:35 AM IST

    LIVE | PAK Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 3, Score: Babar Azam looks to be down with flu and is not out in the field. Mohammad Rizwan is leading the side at the moment. Agha Salman too is not on the field.

  • 10:33 AM IST

    LIVE | PAK Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 3, Score: Conway and Latham are out in the middle. Mir hamza will start the proceedings for Pakistan. NZ 167/0

  • 10:30 AM IST

    LIVE | PAK Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 3, Score: The pitch has become flat and should be good to bat on. Both Kiwi openers looked untroubled on Day 3 and the same is expected today also.

  • 9:32 AM IST

    LIVE | PAK Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 3, Score: Hello and welcome to Day 3 of the first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand. The visitors ae still 273 runs.

