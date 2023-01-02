LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: Conway Reaches 100; NZ Cross 200

live

LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: Watch live streaming, scores and updates of the Karachi Test. Check LIVE streaming details.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule New Zealand 204/1 (51.3) Run Rate: (Current: 3.96) Last Wicket: Tom Latham lbw b Naseem Shah 71 (100) - 134/1 in 35.1 Over Kane Williamson 25 * (56) 5x4, 0x6 Devon Conway 102 (156) 13x4, 1x6 Mir Hamza (8.3-1-34-0) * Abrar Ahmed (16-2-77-0)

After a no-result opening Test, both Pakistan and New Zealand would look to start 2023 on a high. The two teams meet in Karachi for the second and final Test. While the match is set to be played at the same venue, it would be a different pitch would be used. Interesting to see if any of the sides make a change in their XI.

