LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: Conway Reaches 100; NZ Cross 200

LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: Watch live streaming, scores and updates of the Karachi Test. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: January 2, 2023 2:45 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Kane Williamson

25* (56) 5x4, 0x6

Devon Conway

102 (156) 13x4, 1x6

Mir Hamza

(8.3-1-34-0)*

Abrar Ahmed

(16-2-77-0)
Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Score

After a no-result opening Test, both Pakistan and New Zealand would look to start 2023 on a high. The two teams meet in Karachi for the second and final Test. While the match is set to be played at the same venue, it would be a different pitch would be used. Interesting to see if any of the sides make a change in their XI.

Live Updates

  • 2:43 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: Devon Conway reaches his fourth Test ton with three runs off Mir Hamza. The first international hundred of 2023. NZ 200/1

  • 2:01 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: One felt that the wicket after lunch would give confidence to the Pakistan bowlers, but that has not happened as Williamson has taken stock of the situation.

  • 1:59 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: Conway is nearing a Test ton. He has played brilliantly and he would not like to miss that. LIVE | NZ: 171/1 vs Pak

  • 1:58 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: Williamson has got a start here in Karachi, and now, he would like to push on.

  • 1:39 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: Latham, who was looking good for a ton, has departed shortly after lunch. Kane Williamson walks in to join Conway. LIVE | NZ: 138/1 vs Pak

  • 12:32 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: What a session it has been for the visitors. Both openers – Latham and Conway – have hit fifties to put the visitors in total control of proceedings. LIVE | NZ: 119/0 vs Pak

  • 12:08 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: New Zealand openers have dominated the first session of the Test and from here, it is going to be an uphill task for the hosts to get back into.

  • 11:56 AM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: The Pakistani bowlers are struggling with their line and lengths on the Karachi pitch. NZ openers are dominating the session and only a breakthrough here can change the tide of the game. LIVE | NZ: 82/0 vs Pak

  • 11:38 AM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: What a perfect start for the visitors. They have come in with a lot of confidence in this Test and have got a base – thanks to the openers. Pakistan desperately need a wicket to pull things back.

  • 11:21 AM IST

