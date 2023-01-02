live

LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: Visitors Opt to Bat

LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: Watch live streaming, scores and updates of the Karachi Test. Check LIVE streaming details.

Published: January 2, 2023 10:05 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Score

After a no-result opening Test, both Pakistan and New Zealand would look to start 2023 on a high. The two teams meet in Karachi for the second and final Test. While the match is set to be played at the same venue, it would be a different pitch would be used. Interesting to see if any of the sides make a change in their XI.

Live Updates

  • 10:09 AM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: Now that the hosts have lost the toss and would be bowling. They would like to make early inroads with the new cherry.

  • 10:08 AM IST
    Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam(c), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w), Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed
    New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee(c), Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel
  • 10:07 AM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: So yes, New Zealand has won the toss and has opted to bat first. Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the opening day of the second Test in Karachi.

