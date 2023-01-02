live

LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: Latham-Conway Off to a Brisk Start

LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: Watch live streaming, scores and updates of the Karachi Test. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: January 2, 2023 11:38 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Devon Conway

37* (49) 5x4, 1x6

Tom Latham

34 (51) 5x4, 0x6

Abrar Ahmed

(4.3-0-26-0)*

Hasan Ali

(5-1-17-0)
Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Score

After a no-result opening Test, both Pakistan and New Zealand would look to start 2023 on a high. The two teams meet in Karachi for the second and final Test. While the match is set to be played at the same venue, it would be a different pitch would be used. Interesting to see if any of the sides make a change in their XI.

Live Updates

  • 11:38 AM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: What a perfect start for the visitors. They have come in with a lot of confidence in this Test and have got a base – thanks to the openers. Pakistan desperately need a wicket to pull things back.

  • 11:21 AM IST

  • 11:18 AM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: Abrar is into the attack, and NZ openers – who are set – are taking him on. This is attacking play from the visitors.

  • 11:14 AM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: Runs are coming at a brisk pace and Pakistan is on the backfoot from the start. Not what Babar and Co. would have hoped for. Hasan Ali comes in as the first change. LIVE | NZ: 42/0 vs Pak

  • 11:03 AM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: Latham and Conway have got New Zealand off to an ideal start. The runs are coming as the openers are latching on to anything loose and Pakistan bowlers are under pressure straight away. LIVE | NZ: 29/0 vs Pak

  • 10:40 AM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: Pakistan start with two pacers and that was expected. The NZ openers look watchful as of now.

  • 10:23 AM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: Remember, Pakistan is already out of the WTC final race months ahead of the event. They were whitewashed by England at home and are struggling to win against the Kiwis.

  • 10:19 AM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: It is interesting to see Pakistan trusting its pacers over spinners in the given conditions. Abrar Ahmed is the sole specialist spinner on the side.

  • 10:10 AM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: For NZ, it would be important for Tom Lathan and Devon Conway to see off the initial hour in Karachi. Will they be able to do that? We will find out soon.

  • 10:09 AM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: Now that the hosts have lost the toss and would be bowling. They would like to make early inroads with the new cherry.

