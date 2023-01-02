live

LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: ‘Dominant’ Latham-Conway Take Visitors Past 100

LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: Watch live streaming, scores and updates of the Karachi Test. Check LIVE streaming details.

Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Score

After a no-result opening Test, both Pakistan and New Zealand would look to start 2023 on a high. The two teams meet in Karachi for the second and final Test. While the match is set to be played at the same venue, it would be a different pitch would be used. Interesting to see if any of the sides make a change in their XI.

LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: Watch live streaming, scores and updates of the Karachi Test. Check LIVE streaming details.

Load More