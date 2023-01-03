live

LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 2 Score: Patel’s Early Breathroughs Put Visitors in Command

LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 2 Score: Watch live streaming, scores and updates of the Karachi Test. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: January 3, 2023 2:59 PM IST

Babar Azam (C)

0* (5) 0x4, 0x6

Imam-ul-Haq

16 (34) 2x4, 0x6

Matt Henry

(6.4-1-23-1)*

Ajaz Patel

(4-1-20-1)
Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 2 Score

If the first two sessions belonged to New Zealand, Pakistan made headlines in the final session with five wickets on Day 1 of the second Test in Karachi on Monday. Tom Latham was dismissed for 71, and Devon Conway and Kane Williamson anchored the New Zealand innings. Conway also completed his fourth Test hundred. But after the partnership was broken, it was Pakistan all over with Agha Salman with three wickets. At the end of Day 1, New Zealand finishes on 309/6 with Tom Blundell and Ish Sodhi at the crease.

Live Updates

  • 3:02 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 2 Score: After Patel got the better of Shafique, the spinner doubled his tally with the wicket of Shan Masood. The visitors are well and truly on top as captain Babar Azam walks in to join Imam. LIVE | Pak: 57/2 vs NZ: 449

  • 2:43 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 2 Score: Ejaz Patel has got the first breakthrough. The left-arm finger spinner has got the better of Abdullah Shafique.

  • 2:30 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 2 Score: A positive start for the hosts. Shafique and Imam are doing a good job in the middle. NZ is bowling in good areas looking for wickets early. LIVE | Pak: 20/0 vs NZ: 449

  • 2:13 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 2 Score: Southee has bowled a very good over but Shafique got four runs and the batter are taking time on the crease to make a long partnership.

    PAK 4/0 (1)

  • 2:09 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 2 Score: Southee comes to bowl the first over. Abdullah Shafique and Imam-Ul- Haq comes to open the innings for Pakistan.

  • 2:07 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 2 Score: New Zealand will try to attack Pakistan’s batters and look to scalp quick wickets to put pressure on the Hosts.

  • 2:02 PM IST

    Finally, Pakistan got what they are searching for and Ajaz departs after making 35 runs, well it was a terrific partnership by the two. New Zealand finally got into the game with this partnership. New Zealand scored

    NZ 449 (131)

  • 1:50 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 2 Score: An the game begins both the batters are looking confident as of now. And the partnership had crossed 100 runs mark. Seems like both the batters decided to punish the hosts NZ 444/9

  • 1:28 PM IST

