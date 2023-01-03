live

LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 2 Score: Blundell Hits Fifty; Frustrate Hosts Further

LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 2 Score: Watch live streaming, scores and updates of the Karachi Test. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: January 3, 2023 11:29 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Matt Henry

27* (24) 4x4, 1x6

Ajaz Patel

3 (20) 0x4, 0x6

Naseem Shah

(21.5-7-60-3)*

Abrar Ahmed

(30-5-119-3)
Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 2 Score

If the first two sessions belonged to New Zealand, Pakistan made headlines in the final session with five wickets on Day 1 of the second Test in Karachi on Monday. Tom Latham was dismissed for 71, and Devon Conway and Kane Williamson anchored the New Zealand innings. Conway also completed his fourth Test hundred. But after the partnership was broken, it was Pakistan all over with Agha Salman with three wickets. At the end of Day 1, New Zealand finishes on 309/6 with Tom Blundell and Ish Sodhi at the crease.

Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

Live Updates

  • 11:25 AM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 2 Score: Southee and Blundell have steadied things after the wicket early in the day of Ish Sodhi. The visitors are nearing the 350-run mark and Blundell has a fifty in sight. LIVE | NZ: 333/7 vs Pak

  • 10:52 AM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 2 Score: Pakistan starts with pacers from both ends. Naseem has already got a wicket today. Hamza is bowling from the other end and is doing a good job.

  • 10:44 AM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 2: Pakistan has got off to a perfect start on Day 2. Naseem Shah has removed Ish Sodhi early and that brings captain Tim Southee to the middle.

  • 10:36 AM IST

  • 10:31 AM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 2: We are ready for the start of Day two of the second Test at Karachi. Pakistan will look to pick the remaining four wickets as quickly as possible. Let us see what happens.

  • 10:07 AM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 2: Tom Blundell and Ish Sodhi are in the middle and they looked set to last evening. They would like to continue picking up runs.

  • 10:04 AM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 2: Pakistan would like to polish off the NZ tail as quickly as possible. On the other hand, NZ tail would like to collect as many runs as possible.

  • 10:03 AM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 2: Agha Salman with three wickets was the pick of the Pakistani bowlers. He got into a good rhythm in the final session on Day 1.

  • 10:01 AM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 2: Honours were shared on the opening day of the second Test at Karachi and that sets up a mouthwatering Day 2. Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the second Test.

