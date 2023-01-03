LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 2 Score: Blundell Hits Fifty; Frustrate Hosts Further

live

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule New Zealand 375/9 (111.5) Run Rate: (Current: 3.35) Last Wicket: Tim Southee (C) st Sarfaraz Ahmed b Abrar Ahmed 10 (37) - 345/9 in 106.1 Over Matt Henry 27 * (24) 4x4, 1x6 Ajaz Patel 3 (20) 0x4, 0x6 Naseem Shah (21.5-7-60-3) * Abrar Ahmed (30-5-119-3)

If the first two sessions belonged to New Zealand, Pakistan made headlines in the final session with five wickets on Day 1 of the second Test in Karachi on Monday. Tom Latham was dismissed for 71, and Devon Conway and Kane Williamson anchored the New Zealand innings. Conway also completed his fourth Test hundred. But after the partnership was broken, it was Pakistan all over with Agha Salman with three wickets. At the end of Day 1, New Zealand finishes on 309/6 with Tom Blundell and Ish Sodhi at the crease.

