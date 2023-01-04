Top Recommended Stories
LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: Imam Holds Key For Hosts
LIVE Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: PAK Trail By 295 Runs, Imam-ul-Haq Holds Key. Follow minute-by-minute commentary and updates. Check LIVE streaming details.
LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Score
The hosts are behind in the second Test and hence Pakistan would be hoping for a big knock from Imam-ul-Haq on Wednesday in Karachi. Pakistan is trailing by 295 runs and has seven wickets in hand. Day 3 could be a crucial day as it may give us an idea of which way the game is swinging.
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (c), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed
New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (c), Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel
