LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: Imam Holds Key For Hosts

LIVE Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: PAK Trail By 295 Runs, Imam-ul-Haq Holds Key. Follow minute-by-minute commentary and updates. Check LIVE streaming details.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule New Zealand VS Pakistan 449 (131.0) 1st Innings 172/3 (54.0) Run Rate: (Current: 3.19) PAK trail by 277 runs Last Wicket: Babar Azam (C) run out (Henry Nicholls / Michael Bracewell) 24 (41) - 99/3 in 24.2 Over Saud Shakeel 20 * (92) 2x4, 0x6 Imam-ul-Haq 81 (150) 10x4, 1x6 Matt Henry (16-5-41-1) * Michael Bracewell (17-3-53-0)

The hosts are behind in the second Test and hence Pakistan would be hoping for a big knock from Imam-ul-Haq on Wednesday in Karachi. Pakistan is trailing by 295 runs and has seven wickets in hand. Day 3 could be a crucial day as it may give us an idea of which way the game is swinging.

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (c), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (c), Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel

