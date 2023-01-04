live

LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: Shakeel-Sarfaraz Steady After Imam’s Dismissal

LIVE Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: PAK Trail By 295 Runs, Imam-ul-Haq Holds Key. Follow minute-by-minute commentary and updates. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: January 4, 2023 12:03 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee

Saud Shakeel

43* (158) 5x4, 0x6

Sarfaraz Ahmed (W)

27 (39) 4x4, 0x6

Matt Henry

(20-7-46-1)*

Ish Sodhi

(13-1-43-0)
Pak vs NZ, Pak vs NZ squads, Pak vs NZ schedule, Pak vs NZ live score, Pak vs NZ live score updates, Pak vs NZ live online score, Pak vs NZ live score streaming, Pak vs NZ playing XI, Pakistan vs New Zealand, Pakistan vs New Zealand live score, Pakistan vs New Zealand live updates, Pakistan vs New Zealand schedule, Pakistan vs New Zealand timing, Pakistan vs New Zealand live online score, Pakistan vs New Zealand live streaming details, Cricket News
Highlights | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 2 Score: PAK Trail By 295 Runs, Imam Holds Key.

LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Score

The hosts are behind in the second Test and hence Pakistan would be hoping for a big knock from Imam-ul-Haq on Wednesday in Karachi. Pakistan is trailing by 295 runs and has seven wickets in hand. Day 3 could be a crucial day as it may give us an idea of which way the game is swinging.

Also Read:

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (c), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (c), Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel

Live Updates

  • 12:05 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: Pakistan has crossed the 200-run mark. Sarfaraz-Shakeel steady the ship but is extremely behind in the game in Karachi.

  • 12:00 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: Sarfaraz and Shakeel are taking their time in the middle. At the moment, NZ is all over the two batters.

  • 11:48 AM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: The Pakistan middle order did a good job in the opening Test and here again, they are expected to do a good job to get the side in the lead.

  • 11:29 AM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: The discipline shown by the NZ bowlers eventually pays off as well-set Imam misses his century. Captain Southee has got the breakthrough. LIVE | Pak: 185/4 vs NZ: 449

  • 11:07 AM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: Testing times for the hosts. The NZ bowlers believe there is a wicket around the corner. Ish Sodhi is in the attack now. LIVE | Pak: 176/3 vs NZ: 449

  • 10:57 AM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: NZ bowlers are being patient at the moment and looking to keep the ball in the right areas. This is good Test match cricket.

  • 10:51 AM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: The hosts are in no hurry, they are happy to occupy the crease. Ideally, they would like to keep all their seven wickets intact in the first hour. If that happens, the hosts would feel safe. LIVE | PAK: 169/3 vs NZ: 449

  • 10:33 AM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: The game starts at the Karachi stadium for the start of Day 3. Matt Henry is hot for a boundary off the first ball of the day.

  • 10:18 AM IST

  • 10:03 AM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: Imam would need support from the other end and Saud Shakeel and the batters to follow – Sarfaraz Ahmed and Agha Salman can do that.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: January 4, 2023 12:02 PM IST

Updated Date: January 4, 2023 12:03 PM IST