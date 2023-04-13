Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates | Punjab Kings Vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2023 Score: GT Restrict PBKS To 153/8
live

LIVE Updates | Punjab Kings Vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2023 Score: GT Restrict PBKS To 153/8

IPL 2023 Live Score, PBKS vs GT Match Updates, Game 18, April 13: Both Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings have four points each and are placed at fourth and sixth spots respectively in the points table. Catch all the live updates of PBKS vs GT match. Get live streaming details.

Updated: April 13, 2023 9:35 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

PBKS vs GT, PBKS vs GT News, PBKS vs GT Live, PBKS vs GT Live Score, PBKS vs GT Live Updates, PBKS vs GT Live News, PBKS vs GT Latest Live Score, PBKS vs GT Latest Live News, PBKS vs GT Live Pics, PBKS vs GT Score On Google news, PBKS vs GT Latest News, PBKS vs GT Latest Updates, PBKS vs GT Dream11, PBKS vs GT IPL 2023, PBKS vs GT on Google discover, PBKS vs GT on Bing, Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans News, Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Updates, Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Pics, Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Latest News, Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023, Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Live Score, Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live Score, Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live Score Updates, LIVE Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Indian Premier League, IPL 2023,Live PBKS vs GT
Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2023 Live Updates

Live Updates

  • 9:19 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Joshua Little to bowl the final over. SRK takes a single off the first ball before Harpreet Brar whacks him for a six. 160 comes up with another single.

  • 9:16 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Mohit Sharma breaks the partnership yet again. Sam Curran goes for the pull and is caught by Shubman Gill in the deep. Clever from SRK. He pokes a slower short ball to see the ball cross the third man boundary. PBKS 142/6 (19)

  • 9:14 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Another big over for Punjab Kings as Sam Curran and Shahrukh Khan clobber Mohammed Shami for a four and a six. PBKS 136/5 (18)

  • 9:06 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: With six wickets in hand and just four overs remaining, think Punjab Kings batters should open their arms now. Well, wait. Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s painful stay at the crease ends. He holes out to Shubman Gill off Alzarri Joseph. Shahrukh Khan announces his arrival in style with a six. PBKS 121/5 (17)

  • 9:03 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: SMACKED! Sam Curran smashes Rashid Khan for a huge sic to bring up 100 for Punjab. PBKS 109/4 (16)

  • 8:57 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Gujarat Titans have taken full control of the game. Just three runs from Mohit Sharma over. PBKS 99/4 (15)

  • 8:51 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Tight over from Rashid Khan as he concedes just four. PBKS 98/4 (14)

  • 8:47 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Just when it looked JItesh Sharma and Bhanuka Rajapaksa will rebuild the innings, Mohit Sharma has the former caught behind by Wriddiman Saha. The Umpires remain unmoved but Hardik goes for a revie. JItesh is out and Mohit gets his first in Titans colours. PBKS 94/4 (13)

  • 8:33 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Brilliant start to the 12th over from Jitesh Sharma. Mohammed Shami comes into he attack and Jitesh hits him over the head for a four. Add one more down the fine leg. PBKS 91/3 (12)

  • 8:31 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Mohit Sharma bowls for the first time in IPL since 2020 and that too against his former team. Good over from Mohit as he concedes just six. PBKS 81/3 (11)

LIVE Updates | Punjab Kings Vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2023 Score

Defending champions Gujarat Titans would like to forget that nightmarish night against Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous clash and get back to winning ways when they take on gritty Punjab Kings in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match on Thursday in Mohali. Hardik Pandya, who missed against KKR, due to health issues will be back against PBKS. Punjab Kings are coming after losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad. Titans are currently fourth on the table with four points from three games.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 13, 2023 9:12 PM IST

Updated Date: April 13, 2023 9:35 PM IST

More Stories