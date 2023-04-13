Home

IPL 2023 Live Score, PBKS vs GT Match Updates, Game 18, April 13: Both Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings have four points each and are placed at fourth and sixth spots respectively in the points table. Catch all the live updates of PBKS vs GT match. Get live streaming details.

Defending champions Gujarat Titans would like to forget that nightmarish night against Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous clash and get back to winning ways when they take on gritty Punjab Kings in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match on Thursday in Mohali. Hardik Pandya, who missed against KKR, due to health issues will be back against PBKS. Punjab Kings are coming after losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad. Titans are currently fourth on the table with four points from three games.

