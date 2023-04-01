Top Recommended Stories

live

LIVE | PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: Kolkata Opt To Bowl; Check Playing XIs

LIVE | PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: Stay tuned to this space to get the latest live updates and score of IPL 2023 match 2 between Punjab and Kolkata at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium.

Updated: April 1, 2023 3:38 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Prabhsimran Singh

9* (6) 0x4, 1x6

Shikhar Dhawan (C)

0 (0) 0x4, 0x6

Umesh Yadav

(1-0-9-0)*
LIVE | PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score

Live Updates

  • 3:39 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: Prabhsimran Singh Departs!! Southee gets an early breakthrough…

  • 3:35 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: Tim Southee comes to bowl the second over.

  • 3:34 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: That’s the end of the first over and Punjab Kings managed to put nine runs from the over.
    PBKS 9/0 (1)

  • 3:30 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh come to open the innings for Punjab. And Umesh to start the proceedings for Kolkata.

  • 3:28 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: Both teams are coming to the ground for the game.

  • 3:25 PM IST

  • 3:22 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: The game will begin in less than 10 minutes.

  • 3:20 PM IST

    Andre Russell: To be honest, even though it might look small, you still have to get good bat to ball. I still respect every ground that I play in. It’s just hitting the ball in the stands as usual. Always been fun playing in India. The environment, and the love from the fans, home and away, is just unbelievable. It is something to cherish and I will do my best in whatever role. (On being a senior player along with Narine) Whenever you think too much, you might get a bit of pressure. So, I try to be as relaxed as possible. In the back of my mind, I know that we’ve been here for years now and he is more senior than me. I look to make sure to get the job done and do my best all the time. (On their roles) Yeah, we do talk about it but not that much. I know that my part is to finish games, to get the team to a good total whenever batting first. He knows his job is to bowl four overs, get as many wickets as possible and keep bowling tight. My job in the field is to field in the hotspots. So, at the end of the day, we discuss stuff but not too much. He knows his role, I know my role. (On their targets) I won’t say it, but I do have my goals when I come to tournaments. I’d like to raise the bar every year. Sometimes it doesn’t happen, but I still set the standards and the bar high. So, whenever you achieve it, you contribute to the team too.

  • 3:14 PM IST

    Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XIs

    Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Mandeep Singh, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Anukul Roy, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.

    Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Live PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2023 score: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana won the toss and opted to bowl first against Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings in the second match of Indian Premier League 2023 at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Punjab.

Shikhar Dhawan and Nitish Rana on toss:

Shikhar Dhawan: We would have fielded first. Getting the impact player in the second innings can create more of an impact. Happy to bat as well. We have got a balanced side, so hopefully we will do good. The team preparation has been good and we will look to dominate the game, hoping for a great season ahead. We are eager to win the trophy and I am looking to lead from the front. My overseas players are – Bhanuka, Nathan Ellis, and Sam Curran, don’t remember the fourth name.

Nitish Rana: We will bowl first, it has rained in the last two days so there would be some moisture. I am excited because very few people get this opportunity. It is a game of cricket afterall so there is not much pressure. The impact player rule is in its initial stage. We have to see that the decisions we take prove to be right.

Published Date: April 1, 2023 3:31 PM IST

Updated Date: April 1, 2023 3:38 PM IST

