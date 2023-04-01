Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE | PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: Rain Likely To Play Spoilsport
live

LIVE | PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: Rain Likely To Play Spoilsport

LIVE | PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: Stay tuned to this space to get the latest live updates and score of IPL 2023 match 2 between Punjab and Kolkata at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium.

Updated: April 1, 2023 1:58 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

PBKS vs KKR, PBKS vs KKR Live, PBKS vs KKR Live Score, PBKS vs KKR Live Updates, PBKS vs KKR Live Pics, PBKS vs KKR Score Updates, PBKS vs KKR Scores News, PBKS vs KKR Scores Pics, PBKS vs KKR Latest Score, PBKS vs KKR Live News, PBKS vs KKR Live Updates, PBKS vs KKR Score On Google News, PBKS vs KKR On Google, PBKS vs KKR On Google Discover, PBKS vs KKR Venue, PBKS vs KKR in Lucknow, Punjab Kings, Punjab Kings News, Punjab Kings Updates, Punjab Kings Pics, Punjab Kings Latest News, Punjab Kings IPL, Punjab Kings Live Score, Punjab Kings Free Live Score, Punjab Kings Free Live Updates, Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders,
LIVE | PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score

Live Updates

  • 2:03 PM IST

  • 2:03 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: The weather is clear as of now but there are 70 per cent of chances of rain from 3 PM IST today.

  • 2:02 PM IST

  • 1:56 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: There is no rain as of now in Mohali the weather is cloudy but as per weather reports there are chances of rain at the time of the match toss.

  • 1:54 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: There is a high probability of rain being a spoilsport during the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders with 80 per cent precipitation predicted.

  • 1:50 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: As per our reports Kolkata Knight Riders were not able to practice because of rain. As a result, their captain Nitish Rana opted to train indoors.

  • 1:41 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: Plagued by injuries and unavailability of a few foreign players, both Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders would still look to put their best foot forward as they lock horns in their opening IPL encounter today.

  • 1:39 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Indian Premier League 2023 match 2 between Punjab and Kolkata which will be played at Punjab.

Live PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2023 score: Plagued by injuries and unavailability of a few foreign players, both Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders would still look to put their best foot forward as they lock horns in their opening IPL encounter on Saturday.

Also Read:

These are the two franchises, which over the years have flattered to deceive. Inconsistency in team selections seemed to have also affected the them badly.

While PBKS finished sixth, two-time champions KKR ended a rung below in the seventh spot in the 10-team competition last year.

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Squads

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Raj Bawa, Rahul Chahar, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Harpreet Singh, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, M Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Singh, Matthew Short, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (c), Vaibhav Arora, Lockie Ferguson, Harshit Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Liton Das, Mandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Rinku Singh, Tim Southee, Suyash Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, David Wiese, Umesh Yadav.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 1, 2023 1:55 PM IST

Updated Date: April 1, 2023 1:58 PM IST

More Stories