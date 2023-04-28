Home

PBKS vs LSG LIVE IPL 2023 Score: Lucknow Super Giants Beat Punjab Kings By 56 Runs

PBKS vs LSG LIVE IPL 2023 Score: Lucknow Super Giants Beat Punjab Kings By 56 Runs

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2023- Match 38: Lucknow Super Giants Beat Punjab Kings By 56 Runs. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Kings IPL 2023 match 38.

Lucknow Super Giants VS Punjab 257/5 (20.0) 201 (19.5) PBKS need 59 runs in 4 balls at 88.5 rpo Last Wicket: Shahrukh Khan c Ravi Bishnoi b Yash Thakur 6 (9) - 201/10 in 19.5 Over

PBKS vs LSG LIVE IPL 2023 Score: Punjab-Lucknow Battle Out For Top 4 Spot.

Mohali: A display of brutal hitting from Kyle Mayers and Marcus Stoinis fired Lucknow Super Giants to 257 for five, the second highest total in IPL history, against a profligate Punjab Kings in the IPL here on Friday. Mayers (54 off 24) went on the rampage in the Powerplay before Stoinis (72 off 40) effortlessly collected boundaries at will to help his team set a massive target. The other important contributions came from Ayush Badoni (43 off 24) and Nicholas Pooran (45 off 19).

Punjab Kings Squad: Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sikandar Raza, Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Shikhar Dhawan, Shivam Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar.

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Prerak Mankad, Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Quinton de Kock, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma.

