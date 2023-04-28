Top Recommended Stories

PBKS vs LSG LIVE IPL 2023 Score: Lucknow Super Giants Beat Punjab Kings By 56 Runs

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2023- Match 38: Lucknow Super Giants Beat Punjab Kings By 56 Runs. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Kings IPL 2023 match 38.

Updated: April 28, 2023 11:32 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

  • 11:30 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2023: That’s it!! Punjab Kings are all-out for 201! Lucknow win by 56 runs. PBKS 201

  • 11:27 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2023: Final over coming up, Punjab Kings are now at 199/9. PBKS 199/9 (19)

  • 10:48 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2023: Atharva’s fabulous innings comes to an end. PBKS with Livingstone and Curran are now at 127/4. PBKS 127/4 (13)

  • 10:22 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2023: 8 overs gone, Punjab now stand at 76/2. PBKS 76/2 (8)

  • 9:59 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2023: OUT!! Prabhsimran Singh departs! Naveen-ul-Haq claims the wicket. Lucknow on top. PBKS 31/2 (3.4)

  • 9:55 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2023: 3 overs gone, Punjab are now at 26/1. PBKS 26/1 (3)

  • 9:54 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2023: Stoinis have hurt his finger while attempting a catch. He is in some pain and someone will have to bowl the remaining delivery of the over. Badoni will replace him. PBKS 26/1 (2.5)

  • 9:39 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2023: OUT!! Shikhar Dhawan departs early!! LSG get the early breakthrough. PBKS 3/1 (0.5)

  • 9:35 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2023: Prabhsimran Singh and Shikhar Dhawan open innings for Punjab. Marcus Stoinis have the new ball for Lucknow.

  • 9:21 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2023: That’s it!! Lucknow finish on 257/5. Punjab have a mammoth run to chase. LSG 257/5 (20)

Mohali: A display of brutal hitting from Kyle Mayers and Marcus Stoinis fired Lucknow Super Giants to 257 for five, the second highest total in IPL history, against a profligate Punjab Kings in the IPL here on Friday. Mayers (54 off 24) went on the rampage in the Powerplay before Stoinis (72 off 40) effortlessly collected boundaries at will to help his team set a massive target. The other important contributions came from Ayush Badoni (43 off 24) and Nicholas Pooran (45 off 19).

Punjab Kings Squad: Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sikandar Raza, Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Shikhar Dhawan, Shivam Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar.

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Prerak Mankad, Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Quinton de Kock, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma.

