  • PBKS vs LSG LIVE IPL 2023 Score: Badoni, Stonis Lead Charge; Lucknow on Top
PBKS vs LSG LIVE IPL 2023 Score: Badoni, Stonis Lead Charge; Lucknow on Top

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2023- Match 38: Badoni, Stonis Lead Charge, Lucknow on Top. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Kings IPL 2023 match 38.

Updated: April 28, 2023 8:14 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Marcus Stoinis

38* (23) 4x4, 2x6

Ayush Badoni

36 (20) 3x4, 2x6

Rahul Chahar

(3.1-0-20-0)*

Sam Curran

(2-0-28-0)
PBKS vs LSG LIVE IPL 2023 Score: Punjab-Lucknow Battle Out For Top 4 Spot.

Live Updates

  • 8:34 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2023: 12 overs gone, Lucknow are now at 147/2. LSG 147/2 (12)

  • 8:13 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2023: 24 runs coming from the over!!! LSG are blazing at 107/2 after only 8 overs of play. Ayush Badoni and Marcus Stoinis have taken up the responsibility to attack. LSG 107/2 (8)

  • 8:06 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2023: 7 overs gone, Lucknow are going at a very good pace. LSG stand at 83/2. LSG 83/2 (7)

  • 7:56 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2023: Kyle Mayers brings up his fifty in style with a six off Kagiso Rabada. Fifty in just 20 deliveries, his fourth of IPL 2023. Rabada finally gets his man. The West Indian hits straight to Shikhar Dhawan. He goes for 54. LSG 74/2

  • 7:52 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2023: Change in bowling for PBKS. Spin is introduced for the first time. Sikander Raza comes to bowl and Kyle Mayers launches him for six. Sit back and watch. Fifty for LSG.

  • 7:49 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2023: Kagiso Rabada comes into the attack and the South African strikes. KL Rahul edges to Shahrukh Khan for 12. Ayush Badoni is the new batter in. LSG 45/1 (4)

  • 7:48 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2023: Harnoor Brar continues and both the LSG openers take him for cleaners. 16 runs come from his over. LSG 35/0 (3)

  • 7:42 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2023: 2 overs gone, Lucknow are now at 19/0. LSG 19/0 (2)

  • 7:35 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2023: Great start from the debutant Gurnoor Brar. Just two runs from the opening over. LSG 2/0 (1)

  • 7:30 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2023: KL Rahul and Kyle Mayers open innings for Lucknow. Gurnoor has the new ball for Punjab.

LIVE | Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2023

Mohali: Lucknow Super Giants would be looking to move on from an inexplicable batting performance when they take on Punjab Kings in a crucial mid table clash in the Indian Premier League here on Friday.

Punjab Kings Squad: Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sikandar Raza, Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Shikhar Dhawan, Shivam Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar.

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Prerak Mankad, Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Quinton de Kock, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma.

Published Date: April 28, 2023 8:14 PM IST

