live

LIVE | Pele Funeral Updates: Fans Throng Stadium to Pay Final Homage to Brazilian Legend

Live Pele Funeral: Pele was hospitalized for over a month before breathing his last at a hospital in Sau Paulo. Pele will be ultimately buried at the Memorial Necrópole Ecumenica.

LIVE | Pele Funeral Updates: The memorial services of Football great Pele have started. The fans as well as FIFA President Gianni Infantino was also spotted paying the tribute to the legend. Pele died on 29th December, sending the entire footballing world into a state of sorrow. Pele was hospitalized for over a month before his death in Sau Paulo.

Load More