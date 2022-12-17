live

LIVE PKL 2022 Final Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan: Cirkus Movie Cast Likely to Grace FINAL

Pro Kabaddi League 2022, PKL 9 FINAL LIVE Score and Updates: Check Live Scores With Commentary Here.

LIVE Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan, PKL 9 FINAL, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League: PUN Eye First Crown. (Image: Pro Kabaddi)

LIVE VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 9 FINAL Match Score and Updates: Jaipur Pink Panthers will be making their third appearance in a vivo PKL final and will be eyeing their second title after winning the inaugural edition. The Panthers topped the league stage standings and have met Puneri Paltan twice this season, winning once and losing on the other occasion. They are in great form and will back themselves to beat Puneri Paltan in the final with their star man Arjun Deshwal (290 raid points) leading the way.

Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, will be making their first appearance in a vivo PKL final after finishing second in the league stage and beating Tamil Thalaivas in the semi-final. One of the more consistent teams this season after a slow start, Puneri Paltan have seen contributions from most members in the team. In the absence of Aslam Inamdar (138 raid points) and Mohit Goyat (120 raid points) from the team, Akash Shinde (135 raid points) and Pankaj Mohite (51 raid points) have stepped up in recent matches and had a big impact in their semi-final win. In defence, captain Fazel Atrachali has led by example with 53 tackle points, while Sombir has chipped in with 35 tackle points.

Live Updates

  • 6:09 PM IST

    LIVE | PKL 2022 Final, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan: Sahul Kumar could be the big threat for Puneri Paltan, so it would be interesting to watch how the Puneri Paltan tackles him.

  • 6:04 PM IST

    LIVE | PKL 2022 Final, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan: As we witnessed in the last game Puneri Paltan changed things just before the second half, are they going to repeat the same? We will get to know about it shorty.

  • 6:03 PM IST

    LIVE | PKL 2022 Final, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan: This will be a grand match as there is a huge buzz among the fans ahead of the grand finale.

  • 5:57 PM IST

    LIVE | PKL 2022 Final: Apart from movie stars, Maharashtra CM Eknath Sindhe will also join the grand finale between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan.

  • 5:56 PM IST

    LIVE | PKL 2022 Final: According to reports Circus movie cast will be at the venue for the grand finale between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan. Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez, Johny level likely to join the finale.

  • 5:52 PM IST

    LIVE | PKL 2022 Final: The match will be played at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Mumbai.

  • 5:51 PM IST

    LIVE | PKL 2022 Final: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of PKL 2022 Final. Jaipur Pink Panthers will lock horns against Puneri Paltan.

