VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, 2022: Gujarat Titans Take on Bengal Warriors in First Match. Saturday’s action pits Gujarat Giants against Bengal Warriors, Tamil Thalaivas versus Telugu Titans and Haryana Steelers against U.P. Yoddhas.

Updated: November 5, 2022 7:32 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

LIVE VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 Match Updates, GUJ vs BEN, TAM vs TEL, HAR vs UP: After three action-packed matches in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 last night, Saturday brings fans another triple header at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune. Saturday’s action pits Gujarat Giants against Bengal Warriors, Tamil Thalaivas versus Telugu Titans and Haryana Steelers against U.P. Yoddhas.

GUJ vs BEN, Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors: Gujarat Giants have faced Bengal Warriors seven times with the former winning thrice and the latter twice. Two games between the teams ended in ties.

TAM vs TEL, Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans: Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans have been involved in 10 matches. The Thalaivas won four times and the Titans have five wins, while one game ended in a tie.

HAR vs UP, Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas: Haryana Steelers and U.P. Yoddhas have squared off six times. The Steelers have three wins and Yoddhas have two wins from these contests, while one match between the teams ended in a tie.

Live Updates

  • 7:30 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022: Bengal Warriors have won the toss, they will have the first RAID!

  • 7:29 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022: The match is about to start in a few moments. STAY TUNED FOR LIVE UPDATES!

  • 7:14 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022: Stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates of the match as we bring you the live coverage of the Saturday Triple Panga from Sree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune. Gujarat Giants take on Bengal Warriors in the first match.

  • 7:00 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022: If we look at the points table, Puneri Paltan lead the standings by 37 points, followed by Bengaluru at 2nd with 35. Jaipur, Mumba, Delhi, Patna occupy the 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th spot respectively.

  • 6:43 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022, HAR vs UP: However, their defence will need to be on top of their game as well. The likes of Ashu Singh (28 tackle points), Sumit (22 tackle points) and Nitesh Kumar (16 tackle points) also have to be in top gear if the Yoddhas are to secure a much-needed win.

  • 6:43 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022, HAR vs UP: U.P. Yoddhas’ inconsistent start to the season continued after a loss to Puneri Paltan last night. They have won four games and lost five so far in Season 9. To get the better of Haryana Steelers, the Yoddhas will need their best raiders this season Surender Gill (94 raid points) and Pardeep Narwal (84 raid points) to be at their best.

  • 6:42 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022, HAR vs UP: As far as their defence goes, Jaideep Dahiya has been their top performer with 26 tackle points, while Mohit Nandal and Amirhossein Bastami have contributed 20 and 15 tackle points respectively. All-rounder Nitin Rawal has chipped in with 14 tackle points as well.

  • 6:42 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022, HAR vs UP: Unbeaten in their last three matches, Haryana Steelers will be looking to keep things that way when they face U.P. Yoddhas. The Steelers have one tie, four wins and just as many losses from their nine matches this season. They will be hoping that their main raiders Meetu Sharma and Manjeet are on song against a formidable Yoddhas defensive unit. While Meetu Sharma has scored 75 raid points this season, Manjeet has managed 62 raid points.

  • 6:39 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022, TAM vs TEL: He will also need help from the likes of Vinay (32 raid points) and Monu Goyat (31 raid points). Defensively, players like Parvesh Bhainswal (18 tackle points), Vishal Bhardwaj (12 tackle points) and Surjeet Singh (11 tackle points) need to do much better.

  • 6:38 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022, TAM vs TEL: Telugu Titans, on the other hand, find themselves in a difficult situation as they are rooted to the bottom of the standings having won once and lost nine matches this season. Needless to say, the Titans need to start picking up wins quickly to bolster their bleak hopes of qualifying beyond the league phase. For positive results, they will need the whole team to step up and Siddharth Desai – their best raider with 53 raid points this season – showed glimpses of finding form in their last match.

Published Date: November 5, 2022 7:26 PM IST

Updated Date: November 5, 2022 7:32 PM IST