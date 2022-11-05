LIVE PKL, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Gujarat Titans Take on Bengal Warriors in First Match

LIVE VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 Match Updates, GUJ vs BEN, TAM vs TEL, HAR vs UP: After three action-packed matches in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 last night, Saturday brings fans another triple header at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune. Saturday’s action pits Gujarat Giants against Bengal Warriors, Tamil Thalaivas versus Telugu Titans and Haryana Steelers against U.P. Yoddhas.

GUJ vs BEN, Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors: Gujarat Giants have faced Bengal Warriors seven times with the former winning thrice and the latter twice. Two games between the teams ended in ties.

TAM vs TEL, Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans: Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans have been involved in 10 matches. The Thalaivas won four times and the Titans have five wins, while one game ended in a tie.

HAR vs UP, Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas: Haryana Steelers and U.P. Yoddhas have squared off six times. The Steelers have three wins and Yoddhas have two wins from these contests, while one match between the teams ended in a tie.

