LIVE PKL, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Gujarat Giants Lead Bengaluru Bulls at Half-Time

LIVE PKL 2022: Gujarat Giants Lead Bengaluru Bulls at Half-Time. The first match pits Bengaluru Bulls against Gujarat Giants while Puneri Paltan take on Tamil Thalaivas in the second game on Sunday.

Updated: November 6, 2022 7:56 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

LIVE PKL, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Bengaluru, Gujarat, Paltan, Thalaivas in Action on SUPER Sunday. (Image: Twitter)

LIVE VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 Match Updates, BEN vs GUJ, PUN vs TAM: We saw three top-notch matches in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 last night and Sunday promises to be just as exciting with a double header at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune. The first match pits Bengaluru Bulls against Gujarat Giants while Puneri Paltan take on Tamil Thalaivas in the second game.

BLR vs GUJ, Bengaluru FC vs Gujarat Giants: Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat Giants have faced each other in nine matches. Both teams have won four games apiece while one game finished in a tie.

PUN vs TAM, Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas: Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas have competed in six matches so far. Out of which, Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas have won two matches each while the other two games ended in ties.

Live Updates

  • 7:54 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022: Gujarat Giants lead 21-16 at half-time! Stay tune for our live coverage. HT: GUJ 21-16 BLR

  • 7:50 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022: Gujarat Giants pick up 5 more points and now Gujarat lead 18-12. GUJ 18-12 BLR

  • 7:43 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022: Gujarat Giants extend their lead to 13-7 now. The table-toppers are now trailing by some gap. GUJ 13-7 BLR

  • 7:41 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022: Gujarat Giants have made a comeback into the game! They lead 6-4 against the Bulls. As we speak it’s ALL OUT FROM GUJ1! 5 points for the Giants! 11-4 Lead. GUJ 11-4 BLR

  • 7:32 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022: Bengaluru Bulls have taken an early lead in the game. They lead 2-0. BLR 2-0 GUJ

  • 7:26 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022: We are just moments away from the first match of the day! Bengaluru Bulls take on Gujarat Giants!

  • 7:09 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022: If we look at the points table, Puneri Paltan and Bengaluru Bulls occupy the first two spots, followed by Pink Panthers, U Mumba, Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors.

  • 7:06 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022: The Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants match is just less than 30 minutes time. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates of the match.

  • 6:42 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022, PUN vs TAM | HEAD TO HEAD: Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas have competed in six matches so far. Out of which, Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas have won two matches each while the other two games ended in ties.

  • 6:41 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022, PUN vs TAM: On the defensive front, Sagar has been a wall for the Thalaivas with 27 tackle points, while Sahil Gulia and M. Abishek have contributed 22 and 18 tackle points respectively.

Published Date: November 6, 2022 7:55 PM IST

Updated Date: November 6, 2022 7:56 PM IST