live

LIVE PKL, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022: UP Take on Haryana in First Match

LIVE VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022: UP Take on Haryana in First Match. In the first match of the evening U.P. Yoddhas will square off against Haryana Steelers, whereas U Mumba will meet Puneri Paltan in the second and Patna Pirates will face Jaipur Pink Panthers in the third game.

LIVE PKL, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022: UP, Haryana, Mumba, Paltan, Patna, Jaipur in Action on TRIPLE PANGA Friday (Image: Twitter)

LIVE VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Match Updates, UP vs HAR, MUM vs PUN, PAT vs JAI: The action in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 continues this Friday with another electrifying triple header in store at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune. In the first match of the evening U.P. Yoddhas will square off against Haryana Steelers, whereas U Mumba will meet Puneri Paltan in the second and Patna Pirates will face Jaipur Pink Panthers in the third game.



UP vs HAR, UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers: U.P. Yoddhas and Haryana Steelers have clashed on seven occasions. Out of these, U.P. Yoddhas been victorious two times, while Haryana Steelers have won three matches. Two matches ended in ties.

MUM vs PUN, U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan: U Mumba and Puneri Paltan have played 19 matches so far. U Mumba have won nine matches, while Puneri Paltan have won eight games. Two matches ended in ties.

PAT vs JAI, Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Patna Pirates and Jaipur Pink Panthers have faced off in 17 matches. Out of which, Patna Pirates have won on nine occasions and Jaipur Pink Panthers have won eight times.

Load More