LIVE PKL, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022: UP Take on Haryana in First Match

LIVE VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022: UP Take on Haryana in First Match. In the first match of the evening U.P. Yoddhas will square off against Haryana Steelers, whereas U Mumba will meet Puneri Paltan in the second and Patna Pirates will face Jaipur Pink Panthers in the third game.

Updated: November 11, 2022 7:16 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

LIVE PKL, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022: UP, Haryana, Mumba, Paltan, Patna, Jaipur in Action on TRIPLE PANGA Friday (Image: Twitter)

LIVE VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Match Updates, UP vs HAR, MUM vs PUN, PAT vs JAI: The action in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 continues this Friday with another electrifying triple header in store at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune. In the first match of the evening U.P. Yoddhas will square off against Haryana Steelers, whereas U Mumba will meet Puneri Paltan in the second and Patna Pirates will face Jaipur Pink Panthers in the third game.

UP vs HAR, UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers: U.P. Yoddhas and Haryana Steelers have clashed on seven occasions. Out of these, U.P. Yoddhas been victorious two times, while Haryana Steelers have won three matches. Two matches ended in ties.

MUM vs PUN, U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan: U Mumba and Puneri Paltan have played 19 matches so far. U Mumba have won nine matches, while Puneri Paltan have won eight games. Two matches ended in ties.

PAT vs JAI, Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Patna Pirates and Jaipur Pink Panthers have faced off in 17 matches. Out of which, Patna Pirates have won on nine occasions and Jaipur Pink Panthers have won eight times.

Live Updates

  • 7:14 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022, UP vs HAR: Stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates of the PKL as we bring you the live coverage of the 1st match between UP Yoddhas and Haryana Steelers.

  • 6:49 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022, PAT vs JAI, HEAD TO HEAD: Patna Pirates and Jaipur Pink Panthers have faced off in 17 matches. Out of which, Patna Pirates have won on nine occasions and Jaipur Pink Panthers have won eight times.

  • 6:48 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022, PAT vs JAI: As far as their defence goes, Ankush has shown great maturity and has scored 38 tackle points so far. Their captain Sunil Kumar has also registered 35 tackle points, while Sahul Kumar has scored 14 tackle points.

  • 6:48 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022, PAT vs JAI: Jaipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, are placed in third spot on the points table with seven wins and four losses. Arjun Deshwal has been the team’s lead raider with 122 raid points, while Rahul Chaudhari, V Ajith Kumar and Bhavani Rajput have contributed with 35, 31 and 27 raid points respectively.

  • 6:48 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022, PAT vs JAI: Defensively speaking, Sunil has delivered for the Pirates with 31 tackle points and he has been aided by Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, who has 26 tackle points. Skipper Neeraj Kumar has also contributed 19 tackle points for the Pirates.

  • 6:47 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022, PAT vs JAI: Patna Pirates are currently in the bottom half of the points table with five wins, four losses and two ties. Sachin has been the in-form raider for the Pirates with 104 raid points. All-rounder Rohit Gulia has been their next best raider with 69 raid points, while the rest of the players have chipped in for the team in attack but will need to do more moving forward.

  • 6:45 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022, MUM vs PUN: HEAD TO HEAD | U Mumba and Puneri Paltan have played 19 matches so far. U Mumba have won nine matches, while Puneri Paltan have won eight games. Two matches ended in ties.

  • 6:45 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022, MUM vs PUN: On the defensive front, Fazel Atrachali has scored 35 tackle points, while Sombir has managed 23 tackle points. Puneri Paltan beat U Mumba in the earlier Maharashtra derby this season and they will be hoping for the same come Friday.

  • 6:44 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022, MUM vs PUN: On the other hand, Puneri Paltan have been one of the top teams in the league with seven wins, three losses and two ties. Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat have taken on the responsibility of scoring raid points for Puneri Paltan. Inamdar and Goyat have scored 88 and 80 raid points respectively. With 59 raid points to his name this season, Akash Shinde has also made his presence felt.

  • 6:44 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022: MUM vs PUN: As far as their defence is concerned, captain Surinder Singh has taken charge for his side with 31 tackle points and he has been helped by Rinku, who has scored 27 tackle points, while Mohit has also played his part with 22 tackle points.

Published Date: November 11, 2022 7:16 PM IST

Updated Date: November 11, 2022 7:16 PM IST