live

LIVE PKL, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Bengal, Gujarat, Titans, UP, Jaipur, Delhi in Action on Saturday TRIPLE PANGA

LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2022: In the first match, Bengal Warriors will meet Gujarat Giants, while Telugu Titans will face U.P. Yoddhas in the second and Jaipur Pink Panthers will battle it out against Dabang Delhi K.C. in the third game.

Updated: November 12, 2022 6:18 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

VIVO Pro Kabaddi, VIVO Pro Kabaddi news, LIVE PKL 2022, LIVE Pro Kabaddi League, LIVE BEN vs GUJ, LIVE TEL vs UP, LIVE JAI vs DEL, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Updates, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Players, VIVO Pro Kabaddi matches, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Latest news, VIVO Pro Kabaddi India, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Venue, VIVO Pro Kabaddi best Raids, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Raids, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Awards, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Teams, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Todays Match, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Highlights Match Updates, BEN vs GUJ, TEL vs UP, JAI vs DEL, Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants, Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi, BEN vs GUJ Match 73, TEL vs UP Match 74, JAI vs DEL Match 75, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Highlights News, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Best Players, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Teams Highlights, PKL, PKL Highlights, VIVO Pro Kabaddi in Pune, VIVO Pro Kabaddi UP team, VIVO Pro Kabaddi best Team, VIVO Pro Kabaddi, VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2022, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Points Table, VIVO Pro Kabaddi highlights Score, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Today Match, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Highlights Teams, VIVO Pro Kabaddi VIVO Pro Kabaddi, VIVO Pro Kabaddi news, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Updates, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Players, VIVO Pro Kabaddi matches, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Latest news, VIVO Pro Kabaddi India, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Venue, VIVO Pro Kabaddi best Raids, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Raids, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Awards, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Teams, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Todays Match, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Highlights Match Updates, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Highlights News, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Best Players, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Teams Highlights, PKL, PKL Highlights, VIVO Pro Kabaddi in Pune, VIVO Pro Kabaddi UP team, VIVO Pro Kabaddi best Team, VIVO Pro Kabaddi, VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2022, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Points Table, VIVO Pro Kabaddi highlights Score, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Today Match, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Highlights Teams, VIVO Pro Kabaddi
LIVE PKL, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Bengal, Gujarat, Titans, UP, Jaipur, Delhi in Action on Saturday TRIPLE PANGA. (Image: Twitter)

LIVE | VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Match Updates, BEN vs GUJ, TEL vs UP, JAI vs DEL: On Saturday, vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 serves us another terrific triple header at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune. In the first match, Bengal Warriors will meet Gujarat Giants, while Telugu Titans will face U.P. Yoddhas in the second and Jaipur Pink Panthers will battle it out against Dabang Delhi K.C. in the third game.

Also Read:

BEN vs GUJ, Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants: Bengal Warriors and Gujarat Giants have faced each other in eight matches. Both teams have won three matches apiece while two matches ended in ties.

TEL vs UP, Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas: Telugu Titans and U.P. Yoddhas have played against each other 11 times. Out of which, Telugu Titans have won twice, while U.P. Yoddhas have won seven times. Two matches finished in ties.

JAI vs DEL, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi: Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi K.C. have squared off in 19 matches. Out of which, Jaipur Pink Panthers have won 10 matches, whereas Dabang Delhi K.C. have won seven games. Two matches ended in ties.

Live Updates

  • 6:18 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022: Tonight vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 serves us another terrific triple header at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune. In the first match, Bengal Warriors will meet Gujarat Giants, while Telugu Titans will face U.P. Yoddhas in the second and Jaipur Pink Panthers will battle it out against Dabang Delhi K.C. in the third game.

  • 6:17 PM IST

    Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Season!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: November 12, 2022 6:15 PM IST

Updated Date: November 12, 2022 6:18 PM IST