Bengaluru: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi final league final match between Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi KC at the Sheraton Grand in Whitefield, Bengaluru. The two best teams in the league stages will face each other in the final for the coveted trophy of the Kabaddi League Season 8, here on Friday.

Patna showed their squad superiority in the semifinal against UP Yoddha with their defence completely nullifying the raiding duo of Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill. Similarly, Delhi, Season 7 runners up, relied on their experienced defence to stop Bengaluru Bulls and Pawan Sehrawat to secure another shot at winning the coveted title.

Patna, with their hybrid Kabaddi players who can both attack and defend, have shown the future of the sport this season. They lost their star raider Pardeep Narwal, who won them 3 titles in his reign, at the 2021 auctions. But they invested in a collective ideology – where the team is the star – and that has paid rich dividends.

Interestingly, they have struggled in both the matches against Delhi in the league stages. They lost the first match thanks to an incredible performance from all-rounder Sandeep Narwal. The second duel was a low-scoring affair which Delhi won thanks to Manjeet Chhillar’s High 5. These experienced stars will once again be the key for Dabang in the final. Taking the attack to Patna might be a bad ploy considering the form of their defenders. Delhi will need to slow down the tempo of the match and let their experienced stars dictate the court.

