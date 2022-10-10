LIVE Score VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 9- Day 4: MUM vs UP, DEL vs GUJ: The third day of vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 saw Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors claim their first win of the campaign, while Bengaluru Bulls kept their perfect record intact with their second victory of the season. Day 4 offers us a doubleheader and the first game will be played between U Mumba and U.P. Yoddhas, while Season 8 champions Dabang Delhi K.C. will face Gujarat Giants in the second match.Also Read - ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC, Hero ISL 2022-23 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

DEL: Naveen Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Krishan Dhull, Ashu Malik, Vishal Lather, Ravi Kumar, Manjeet. Also Read - VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022, Day 4 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

GUJ: Ranjith, Narwal, Dhaiya, Gulia, Shaikh, Rakesh, Gadai. Also Read - DEL vs GUJ Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 11 Between Dabang Delhi KC vs Gujarat Giants at Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru at 8:30 PM IST Oct 10 Mon