LIVE Score VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 9- Day 4: MUM vs UP, DEL vs GUJ: The third day of vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 saw Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors claim their first win of the campaign, while Bengaluru Bulls kept their perfect record intact with their second victory of the season. Day 4 offers us a doubleheader and the first game will be played between U Mumba and U.P. Yoddhas, while Season 8 champions Dabang Delhi K.C. will face Gujarat Giants in the second match.Also Read - ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC, Hero ISL 2022-23 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

DEL: Naveen Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Krishan Dhull, Ashu Malik, Vishal Lather, Ravi Kumar, Manjeet. Also Read - VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022, Day 4 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

GUJ: Ranjith, Narwal, Dhaiya, Gulia, Shaikh, Rakesh, Gadai. Also Read - DEL vs GUJ Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 11 Between Dabang Delhi KC vs Gujarat Giants at Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru at 8:30 PM IST Oct 10 Mon

Live Updates

  • 9:37 PM IST

    VIVO Pro Kabaddi League LIVE: Dabang Delhi leading now 45-31. DEL 45-31 GUJ

  • 9:29 PM IST

    VIVO Pro Kabaddi League LIVE: No stopping Dabang Delhi tonight! Extend lead to 43-23. DEL 43-23 GUJ

  • 9:20 PM IST

    VIVO Pro Kabaddi League LIVE: Dabang Delhi dominating play, leading by 36-24. DEL 36-24 GUJ

  • 9:15 PM IST

    VIVO Pro Kabaddi League LIVE: Dabang Delhi lead 25-20. DEL 25-20

  • 9:10 PM IST

    VIVO Pro Kabaddi League LIVE: We are back for the second-half!!

  • 9:03 PM IST

    VIVO Pro Kabaddi League LIVE: First-Half done and dusted! Dabang Delhi Lead 21-17 at Half-Time.

  • 8:56 PM IST

    VIVO Pro Kabaddi League LIVE: Gujarat Giants leading 11-9. Slender Lead! DEL 9-11 GUJ

  • 8:52 PM IST

    VIVO Pro Kabaddi League LIVE: Dabang Delhi is leading 8-7 as of now! DEL 8-7 GUJ

  • 8:41 PM IST

    VIVO Pro Kabaddi League LIVE: Delhi Leading 2-1 as of now! DEL 2-1 GUJ

  • 8:40 PM IST

    VIVO Pro Kabaddi League LIVE: Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants match is now underway!