Live PKL 9, Semifinal, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League: Jaipur Pink Panthers Face Bengaluru Bulls In S\F 1

Jaipur Pink Panthers will face Bengaluru Bulls in the first semifinal of Pro Kabaddi League 2022. The other semifinal will see Puneri Paltan take on Tamil Thalaivas.

Updated: December 15, 2022 7:20 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

PKL9 Live, Pro kabaddi League 2022. (Image: Twitter)

LIVE VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 9 Semifinal Match Score and Updates: Jaipur Pink Panthers will be up against Bengaluru Bulls in the first semifinal of Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Thursday. The Panthers have 1-1 win-loss ratio against the Bulls in the group stages and will be keen to get better of the opposition onge again. For Bulls, the onus will be on their raiding duo of Bharat and Vikash Kandola, who have to be at their best. In the other semifinal, Puneri Paltans will be taking on Tamil Thalaivas. While Puneri Paltans qualified for the last four stage after finishing second in the league stage, for Tamil Thaialvas, they are making their first-ever semifinal appearance. Both these teams met twice in the league phase with Puneri Paltans and Tamil Thalaivas winning one game each. Puneni Paltans have been defensively strong while a lot will depend on young shoulders of Narender as far as the Tamil Thalaivas’ raiding is concerned.

Check out match updates here:

Live Updates

  • 7:26 PM IST

    Live PKL 9, Semifinal, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League: So, finally both the teams are on the mats to play the semi-final 1. Crowed went crazy after watching this.

  • 7:24 PM IST

    Live PKL 9, Semifinal, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League: Players are coming to the mats for the first semi-final match. The crowd went crazy after witnessing their fav players.

  • 7:18 PM IST

    Live PKL 9, Semifinal, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League: Vikas is one of the finest raiders in the season so far. Will the raider repeat his attack again?

  • 7:17 PM IST

    Live PKL 9, Semifinal, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League: Both the captains are coming to the mat.

  • 7:07 PM IST

    Live PKL 9, Semifinal, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League: Both teams never won the title as this is a good opportunity for both teams to become PKL 2022 Champions.

  • 7:03 PM IST

    Live PKL 9, Semifinal, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League: Pawan Sehrawat is on the ground as an expert.

  • 7:01 PM IST

    Live PKL 9, Semifinal, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League: The venue is ready and fans are super excited for the semi-final.

  • 6:53 PM IST

    Just a few minutes left for the first semi-final stay tuned with this space for the latest and fastest updates.

  • 6:49 PM IST

    Live PKL 9, Semifinal, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League: Checkout the probable starting lineups;

    Jaipur Pink Panthers Predicted Starting Line-up: Arjun Deshwal, Rahul Chaudhari, Ankush, V.Ajith Kumar, Shaul Kumar, Abhishek KS, Deepak Rathee.

    Bengaluru Bulls Predicted Starting Line-up: Vikash Kandola, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

  • 6:45 PM IST

    PKL 9 Live, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League: This photo is telling about the buzz of this event.

Published Date: December 15, 2022 7:16 PM IST

Updated Date: December 15, 2022 7:20 PM IST