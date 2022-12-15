live

Live PKL 9, Semifinal, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League: Jaipur Pink Panthers Face Bengaluru Bulls In S\F 1

Jaipur Pink Panthers will face Bengaluru Bulls in the first semifinal of Pro Kabaddi League 2022. The other semifinal will see Puneri Paltan take on Tamil Thalaivas.

PKL9 Live, Pro kabaddi League 2022. (Image: Twitter)

LIVE VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 9 Semifinal Match Score and Updates: Jaipur Pink Panthers will be up against Bengaluru Bulls in the first semifinal of Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Thursday. The Panthers have 1-1 win-loss ratio against the Bulls in the group stages and will be keen to get better of the opposition onge again. For Bulls, the onus will be on their raiding duo of Bharat and Vikash Kandola, who have to be at their best. In the other semifinal, Puneri Paltans will be taking on Tamil Thalaivas. While Puneri Paltans qualified for the last four stage after finishing second in the league stage, for Tamil Thaialvas, they are making their first-ever semifinal appearance. Both these teams met twice in the league phase with Puneri Paltans and Tamil Thalaivas winning one game each. Puneni Paltans have been defensively strong while a lot will depend on young shoulders of Narender as far as the Tamil Thalaivas’ raiding is concerned.

