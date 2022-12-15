live

Live PKL 9, Semifinal, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League: Tamil Thalaivas Takes Lead vs Puneri Paltan

LIVE PKL Semi Final 2: Jaipur Pink Panthers beats Bengaluru bulls and becomes the first team to enter in PKL 2022 final. Second Semi Final between Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas underway.

PKL9 Live, Pro kabaddi League 2022. (Image: Twitter)

LIVE VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 9 Semifinal Match Score, and Updates: Jaipur Pink Panthers won against Bengaluru bulls by 20 points and becomes the first team to qualify for the final which will be played on December 17. Now, Puneri Paltan will lock horns against Tamil Thalaivas. Stay tuned with us for live updates of the second Semi-final match.

Check out match updates here:

