Top Recommended Stories
live
Live PKL 9, Semifinal, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League: Tamil Thalaivas Takes Lead vs Puneri Paltan
LIVE PKL Semi Final 2: Jaipur Pink Panthers beats Bengaluru bulls and becomes the first team to enter in PKL 2022 final. Second Semi Final between Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas underway.
LIVE VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 9 Semifinal Match Score, and Updates: Jaipur Pink Panthers won against Bengaluru bulls by 20 points and becomes the first team to qualify for the final which will be played on December 17. Now, Puneri Paltan will lock horns against Tamil Thalaivas. Stay tuned with us for live updates of the second Semi-final match.
Also Read:
- JAI vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Semi Final 1 Between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls at Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST Dec 15 Thu
- UP vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams Of Eliminator2 Between UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalavas At Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium At 8:30 PM IST Dec 13 Tue
- DEL vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 89 Between Dabang Delhi KC vs Patna Pirates at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad at 9:30 PM IST Nov 19 Sat
Check out match updates here:
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.