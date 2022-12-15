live

Live PKL 9, Semifinal, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League: Tamil Thalaivas Takes Lead vs Puneri Paltan

LIVE PKL Semi Final 2: Jaipur Pink Panthers beats Bengaluru bulls and becomes the first team to enter in PKL 2022 final. Second Semi Final between Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas underway.

Updated: December 15, 2022 8:51 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

PKL9 Live, Pro kabaddi League 2022. (Image: Twitter)

LIVE VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 9 Semifinal Match Score, and Updates: Jaipur Pink Panthers won against Bengaluru bulls by 20 points and becomes the first team to qualify for the final which will be played on December 17. Now, Puneri Paltan will lock horns against Tamil Thalaivas. Stay tuned with us for live updates of the second Semi-final match.

  • 8:58 PM IST

    Live PKL 9, Semifinal, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League: That’s a team review by Puneri Paltan.

  • 8:56 PM IST

    Live PKL 9, Semifinal, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League: Less than 11 minutes left for the first half and both sides are on equal scores. PUN 9 vs TN 9

  • 8:54 PM IST

    Live PKL 9, Semifinal, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League: This is a nail-biter going on between the two teams. It would be so tough to judge the winning team.

  • 8:52 PM IST

    Live PKL 9, Semifinal, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League: Both the teams again equal the score as both are 6-6

  • 8:47 PM IST

    Live PKL 9, Semifinal, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League: The second semi-final has begun and Both the teams are on two
    PUN 2 vs TN 2

  • 8:38 PM IST
    Live PKL 9, Semifinal, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League: In the second semi-final Puneri Paltan will lock horns with Tamil Thalivas. It will be a nail-biter contest between the teams. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates
  • 8:36 PM IST

    Live PKL 9, Semifinal, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League: Jaipur Pink Panther becomes the first team to qualify for PKL 2022 final. Don’t go anywhere the second Semifinal will be starting shortly.

  • 8:34 PM IST

    Live PKL 9, Semifinal, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League: The Second half ends, and Jaipur Pink Panthers won the game by 20 points. What a great game it was. JAI: 49 BEN: 29 now

  • 8:32 PM IST

    Live PKL 9, Semifinal, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League: It’s 48-29 now and Jaipur takes a massive lead in the game so far. Bengaluru players are looking sad and under pressure. JAI: 48 BEN: 29 now

  • 8:23 PM IST

    Live PKL 9, Semifinal, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League: Fans are cheering Pink Panthers as they are chanting ‘DAAL Baati Choorma JPP Surma’.
    JAI: 44 BEN: 25 now

Published Date: December 15, 2022 8:49 PM IST

Updated Date: December 15, 2022 8:51 PM IST