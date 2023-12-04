Top Recommended Stories

live

PKL 2023 LIVE, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League: Jaipur Pink Panthers Take On Paltans, Bengaluru Lock Horns With Bengal Warriors

Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 10 Match Score and Updates: Defending champions, Jaipur Pink Panthers take on Puneri Paltans, while 2019 Champions Bengal Warriors lock horns 2018 champions, Bengaluru Bulls.

Updated: December 4, 2023 7:26 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk

Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers & Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors.

LIVE Updates | VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 10 Match Score and Updates: Match 5 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 will see Puneri Paltan play Jaipur Pink Panthers on December 4. The contest will be hosted at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad from 08:00 PM IST. On the other hand, Bengaluru Bulls square off against Bengal Warriors in match 6. The match will begin at 09:00 PM IST.

Puneri Paltan: Pankaj Mohite, Mohit Goyat, Nitin R, Akash Shinde, Aditya Shinde, Sanket Sawant, Abinesh Nadarajan, Badal Singh, Gaurav Khatri, Vaibhav Kamble, Dadaso Pujari, Tushar Dattaray Adhavade, Ishwar, Hardeep, Vahid RezaEimehr, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Aslam Inamdar, Ahmed Enamdar.
Jaipur Pink Panthers: Rahul Chaudhari, Bhavani Rajput, Amirhossein Mohammad Maleki, Arjun Deshwal, V Ajith Kumar, Navneet, Devank, Shashank B, Abhijeet Malik, Sunil Kumar, Sumit, Ankush, Lavish,Sahul Kumar, Lucky Sharma, Ashish, Abhishek KS, Reza Mirbagheri.

Bengaluru Bulls: Bharat, Vikash Kandola, Neeraj Narwal, Monu, Abhishek Singh, Sushil, Banty, Piotr Pamulak, Akshit, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Yash Hooda, Surjeet Singh, Vishal, Ankit, Parteek, Sunder, Rakshith, Rohit Kumar, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Md. Liton Ali, Arulnanthababu, Aditya Shankar Powar, Sachin Narwal, Ran Singh.

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, Akshay Jaywant Bodake, Vishwas S, Chai-Ming Chang, Nitin Kumar, R Guhan, Maharudra Garje, Shubham Shinde, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje. Aditya S. Shinde, Akshay Kumar, Shreyas Umbardand, Dipak Arjun Shinde, Nitin Rawal, Bhoir Akshay Bharat.

Live Updates

  • Dec 4, 2023 7:26 PM IST

  • Dec 4, 2023 7:25 PM IST

  • Dec 4, 2023 7:24 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2023, Day 3 Updates: Shubham Shinde will be one of the top defenders for the Warriors. He has claimed 89 tackle points in 62 matches, whereas, Nitin Rawal is the top all-rounder in the Bengal Warriors squad having scored 236 points in 81 outings.

  • Dec 4, 2023 7:24 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2023, Day 3 Updates: For Bengal Warriors, Maninder Singh will be their main raider. He has amassed 1231 raid points in 122 matches, including 160 do-or-die raid points.

  • Dec 4, 2023 7:24 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2023, Day 3 Updates: Meanwhile, Vishal, and Surjeet Singh will be the Bulls’ top defenders having claimed 3 and 2 tackle points respectively in their opening game of the season.

  • Dec 4, 2023 7:23 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2023, Day 3 Updates: Vikash Kandola will be the main raider to keep an eye on for Bengaluru Bulls and he has racked up 6 raid points in his only game of the season so far.

  • Dec 4, 2023 7:21 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2023, Day 3 Updates: Bengal Warriors, meanwhile, will be playing their first match of the new season. They finished 11th on the points table last season with 8 wins, 11 losses and 3 ties.

  • Dec 4, 2023 7:21 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2023, Day 3 Updates: The previous contest between Bengaluru Bulls and Bengal Warriors in Season 9 ended in favour of the Warriors. They won 41-38. Bengaluru Bulls have already played once in the ongoing season and lost the game against Gujarat Giants. They are currently fourth in the Season 10 standings with 1 point.

  • Dec 4, 2023 7:20 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2023, Day 3 Updates: The second game will be between Bengaluru Bulls and Bengal Warriors. Bengaluru Bulls have faced Bengal Warriors 20 times in the history of PKL. With 11 wins against Bengaluru Bulls, Bengal Warriors are ahead in the head-to-head record, while the Bulls have won 9 times.

  • Dec 4, 2023 6:44 PM IST

