Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 10 Match Score and Updates: Defending champions, Jaipur Pink Panthers take on Puneri Paltans, while 2019 Champions Bengal Warriors lock horns 2018 champions, Bengaluru Bulls.

Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers & Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors.

LIVE Updates | VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 10 Match Score and Updates: Match 5 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 will see Puneri Paltan play Jaipur Pink Panthers on December 4. The contest will be hosted at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad from 08:00 PM IST. On the other hand, Bengaluru Bulls square off against Bengal Warriors in match 6. The match will begin at 09:00 PM IST.

Puneri Paltan: Pankaj Mohite, Mohit Goyat, Nitin R, Akash Shinde, Aditya Shinde, Sanket Sawant, Abinesh Nadarajan, Badal Singh, Gaurav Khatri, Vaibhav Kamble, Dadaso Pujari, Tushar Dattaray Adhavade, Ishwar, Hardeep, Vahid RezaEimehr, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Aslam Inamdar, Ahmed Enamdar.

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Rahul Chaudhari, Bhavani Rajput, Amirhossein Mohammad Maleki, Arjun Deshwal, V Ajith Kumar, Navneet, Devank, Shashank B, Abhijeet Malik, Sunil Kumar, Sumit, Ankush, Lavish,Sahul Kumar, Lucky Sharma, Ashish, Abhishek KS, Reza Mirbagheri.

Bengaluru Bulls: Bharat, Vikash Kandola, Neeraj Narwal, Monu, Abhishek Singh, Sushil, Banty, Piotr Pamulak, Akshit, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Yash Hooda, Surjeet Singh, Vishal, Ankit, Parteek, Sunder, Rakshith, Rohit Kumar, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Md. Liton Ali, Arulnanthababu, Aditya Shankar Powar, Sachin Narwal, Ran Singh.

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, Akshay Jaywant Bodake, Vishwas S, Chai-Ming Chang, Nitin Kumar, R Guhan, Maharudra Garje, Shubham Shinde, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje. Aditya S. Shinde, Akshay Kumar, Shreyas Umbardand, Dipak Arjun Shinde, Nitin Rawal, Bhoir Akshay Bharat.

