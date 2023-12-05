Home

PKL 2023 LIVE, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League: Gujarat Giants-U Mumba Engage In End-To-End Battle

Gujarat Giants lock horns against U Mumba in the 7th match of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10.

Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba.

LIVE UPDATES | VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 10 Match Score and Updates: Gujarat Giants lock horns against U Mumba in the 7th match of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 on December 5 at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad. The match will begin at 08:00 PM IST.

Gujarat Giants Squad: Rohan Singh, Arkam Shaikh, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Rohit Gulia, Balaji D, Vikas Jaglan, Jitender Yadav, Sourav Gulia, Manuj, Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Ravi Kumar, Deepak Rajender Singh, Nitesh, Akash Prasher.

U Mumba Squad: Jai Bhagwan, Guman Singh, Pranav Vinay Rane, Rupesh, Sachin, Shivam, Heidarali Ekrami, Saurav Parthe, Rohit Yadav, Alireza Mirzaeian, Kunal, Surinder Singh, Rinku, Shivansh Thakur, Girish Maruti Ernak, Mahender Singh, Sombir, Mukilan Shanmugam, Gokulakannan M., Bittu, Visvanath V., Amir Mohammad Zafardanesh.

