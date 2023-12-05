Top Recommended Stories

PKL 2023 LIVE, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League: Gujarat Giants-U Mumba Engage In End-To-End Battle

Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 10 Match Score and Updates: Gujarat Giants-U Mumba Engage In End-To-End Battle. Gujarat Giants lock horns against U Mumba in the 7th match of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10.

Updated: December 5, 2023 8:36 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba.

LIVE UPDATES | VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 10 Match Score and Updates: Gujarat Giants lock horns against U Mumba in the 7th match of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 on December 5 at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad. The match will begin at 08:00 PM IST.

Gujarat Giants Squad: Rohan Singh, Arkam Shaikh, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Rohit Gulia, Balaji D, Vikas Jaglan, Jitender Yadav,  Sourav Gulia, Manuj, Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Ravi Kumar, Deepak Rajender Singh, Nitesh, Akash Prasher.

U Mumba Squad: Jai Bhagwan, Guman Singh, Pranav Vinay Rane, Rupesh, Sachin, Shivam, Heidarali Ekrami, Saurav Parthe, Rohit Yadav, Alireza Mirzaeian, Kunal, Surinder Singh, Rinku, Shivansh Thakur, Girish Maruti Ernak, Mahender Singh, Sombir, Mukilan Shanmugam, Gokulakannan M., Bittu, Visvanath V., Amir Mohammad Zafardanesh.

Live Updates

  • Dec 5, 2023 8:36 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2023, GUJ vs MUM Updates: Gujarat Giants have taken a big lead! Thanks to an all-out, they lead now 23-19! GUJ 23-19 MUM

  • Dec 5, 2023 8:19 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2023, GUJ vs MUM Updates: U Mumba extend lead! They lead 15-11. MUM 15-11 GUJ

  • Dec 5, 2023 8:09 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2023, GUJ vs MUM Updates: Gujarat Giants have taken the lead and now they hold the edge by 10-9. GUJ 10-9 MUM

  • Dec 5, 2023 8:04 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2023, GUJ vs MUM Updates: The match is underway in Ahmedabad! U Mumba are leading Gujarat Giants 4-3 as of now. MUM 4-3 GUJ

  • Dec 5, 2023 7:58 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2023, GUJ vs MUM Updates: Sombir is also one tackle point away from completing 150 tackle points in PKL.

  • Dec 5, 2023 7:57 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2023, GUJ vs MUM Updates: Gujarat Giants’ Sombir is at 18 Super Tackles and is two more Super Tackles away from completing 20.

  • Dec 5, 2023 7:57 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2023, GUJ vs MUM Updates: In his PKL career, Girish Maruti Ernak of U Mumba has scored 24 High 5s and is one away from completing 25.

  • Dec 5, 2023 7:56 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2023, GUJ vs MUM Updates: Rinku is the top defender from the team, claiming 6 tackle points in 1 match, whereas, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh is the top all-rounder in the U Mumba squad having scored 12 points in 1 outing so far.

  • Dec 5, 2023 7:55 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2023, GUJ vs MUM Updates: For U Mumba, Guman Singh will be their main raider. He has accumulated 5 raid points in 1 match this season.

  • Dec 5, 2023 7:55 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2023, GUJ vs MUM Updates: All-rounder Rohit Gulia is also a player to watch out for after amassing 7 points in Season 10 so far.

