Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 10 Match Score and Updates: Get all the latest updates from TEL vs PAT and UP vs HAR matches here.

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Live Updates

LIVE Updates | VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 10 Match Score and Updates: Having lost both their opening matches in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2023, both Telugu Titans and UP Yodhas would like to bring their campaigns back on track against Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers respectively on Wednesday at The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad. While Telugu Titans lost to Gujarat Giants, UP Yoddhas bowed in front of U Mumba. Meanwhile, Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers are playing their first PKL 2023 matches today.

