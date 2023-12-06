Top Recommended Stories

  PKL 2023 LIVE, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League: Telugu Titans Face Patna Pirates, UP Yoddhas Lock Horns With Haryana Steelers
PKL 2023 LIVE, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League: Telugu Titans Face Patna Pirates, UP Yoddhas Lock Horns With Haryana Steelers

Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 10 Match Score and Updates: Get all the latest updates from TEL vs PAT and UP vs HAR matches here.

December 6, 2023

By Koushik Paul | Edited by Koushik Paul

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Live Updates

LIVE Updates | VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 10 Match Score and Updates: Having lost both their opening matches in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2023, both Telugu Titans and UP Yodhas would like to bring their campaigns back on track against Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers respectively on Wednesday at The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad. While Telugu Titans lost to Gujarat Giants, UP Yoddhas bowed in front of U Mumba. Meanwhile, Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers are playing their first PKL 2023 matches today.

Live Updates

  • Dec 6, 2023 5:55 PM IST

    PKL 2023 LIVE Updates: Yoddhas who missed the winning bus by just three points against U Mumba in their season opener, are currently placed seventh in the league standings with one point to their kitty.

  • Dec 6, 2023 5:45 PM IST

    PKL 2023 LIVE Updates: The match will be played between the Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates, and the final game of the day will see UP Yoddhas take on Haryana Steelers.

  • Dec 6, 2023 5:38 PM IST

    PKL 2023 LIVE Updates: Hello and welcome to India.com for the live coverage of two high-voltage clashes in the PKL season 10.

