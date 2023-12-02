Home

LIVE VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 9 Match Score and Updates: Gujarat Giants are slated to face Telugu Titans in the 1st match of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 on December 2 at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad. The match will begin at 08:00 PM IST. On the other hand, U Mumba will lock horns with U. P. Yoddhas in the 2nd match of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10. The match will begin at 09:00 PM IST.

Gujarat Giants Squad: Rohan Singh, Arkam Shaikh, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Rohit Gulia, Balaji D, Vikas Jaglan, Jitender Yadav, Sourav Gulia, Manuj, Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Ravi Kumar, Deepak Rajender Singh, Nitesh, Akash Prasher.

Telugu Titans Squad: Pawan Sehrawat, Vinay Redhu, Robin Chaudhary, Praful Javre, Omkar Patil, Parvesh Bhainswal, Milad Jabbari, Mohit, Nitin, Gaurav Dahiya, Ajit Panwar, Ankit Jaglan, Rajnish Dalal, Shankar Gadai, Hamid Nader, Omkar More, S Sanjeevi.

U Mumba Squad: Jai Bhagwan, Haiderali Ekrami, Guman Singh, Alireza Mirzaeian, Pranay Rane, Rupesh, Sachin, Shivam Thakur, Rohit Yadav, Kunal Bhati, Amirmohamed Zafardanesh, Saurav Parthi, V Vishwanath, Rinku, Surinder Singh, Mahender Singh, Girish Ernak, Shivansh Thakur, Somveer Goswami, Mukilan Shanmugam, M Gokulakannan, Bittu Banwala.

UP Yoddhas Squad: Gulveer Singh, Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Mahipal, Anil Kumar, Shivam Chaudhary, Gagana Gowda, Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Harendra Kumar, Hitesh, Kiran Magar, Vijay Malik, Gurdeep, Nitin Panwar, Helvic Wanjala, and Samuel Wafula.

