Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • PKL 10 LIVE, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League: Gujarat Face-Off Titans, U Mumba Lock Horns With Yoddhas On Opening Day
live

PKL 10 LIVE, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League: Gujarat Face-Off Titans, U Mumba Lock Horns With Yoddhas On Opening Day

Highlights VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 10 Match Score and Updates: Check Live Scores With Commentary Here.

Published: December 2, 2023 6:21 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

VIVO Pro Kabaddi, VIVO Pro Kabaddi news, LIVE PKL 2023, LIVE Pro Kabaddi League, LIVE GUJ vs TEL, LIVE MUM vs UP, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Updates, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Players, VIVO Pro Kabaddi matches, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Latest news, VIVO Pro Kabaddi India, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Venue, VIVO Pro Kabaddi best Raids, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Raids, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Awards, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Teams, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Todays Match, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Highlights Match Updates, GUJ vs TEL, MUM vs UP, Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans, U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas, GUJ vs TEL Match 1, MUM vs UP Match 2, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Highlights News, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Best Players, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Teams Highlights, PKL, PKL Highlights, VIVO Pro Kabaddi in Ahmedabad, VIVO Pro Kabaddi UP team, VIVO Pro Kabaddi best Team, VIVO Pro Kabaddi, VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2022, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Points Table, VIVO Pro Kabaddi highlights Score, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Today Match, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Highlights Teams, VIVO Pro Kabaddi VIVO Pro Kabaddi, VIVO Pro Kabaddi news, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Updates, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Players, VIVO Pro Kabaddi matches, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Latest news, VIVO Pro Kabaddi India, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Venue, VIVO Pro Kabaddi best Raids, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Raids, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Awards, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Teams, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Todays Match, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Highlights Match Updates, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Highlights News, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Best Players, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Teams Highlights, PKL, PKL Highlights, VIVO Pro Kabaddi in Trans Stadia, VIVO Pro Kabaddi UP team, VIVO Pro Kabaddi best Team, VIVO Pro Kabaddi, VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2022, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Points Table, VIVO Pro Kabaddi highlights Score, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Today Match, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Highlights Teams, VIVO Pro Kabaddi
PKL 10 LIVE, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2023.

LIVE VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 9 Match Score and Updates: Gujarat Giants are slated to face Telugu Titans in the 1st match of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 on December 2 at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad. The match will begin at 08:00 PM IST. On the other hand, U Mumba will lock horns with U. P. Yoddhas in the 2nd match of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10. The match will begin at 09:00 PM IST.

Trending Now

Gujarat Giants Squad: Rohan Singh, Arkam Shaikh, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Rohit Gulia, Balaji D, Vikas Jaglan, Jitender Yadav, Sourav Gulia, Manuj, Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Ravi Kumar, Deepak Rajender Singh, Nitesh, Akash Prasher.

Telugu Titans Squad: Pawan Sehrawat, Vinay Redhu, Robin Chaudhary, Praful Javre, Omkar Patil, Parvesh Bhainswal, Milad Jabbari, Mohit, Nitin, Gaurav Dahiya, Ajit Panwar, Ankit Jaglan, Rajnish Dalal, Shankar Gadai, Hamid Nader, Omkar More, S Sanjeevi.

U Mumba Squad: Jai Bhagwan, Haiderali Ekrami, Guman Singh, Alireza Mirzaeian, Pranay Rane, Rupesh, Sachin, Shivam Thakur, Rohit Yadav, Kunal Bhati, Amirmohamed Zafardanesh, Saurav Parthi, V Vishwanath, Rinku, Surinder Singh, Mahender Singh, Girish Ernak, Shivansh Thakur, Somveer Goswami, Mukilan Shanmugam, M Gokulakannan, Bittu Banwala.

UP Yoddhas Squad: Gulveer Singh, Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Mahipal, Anil Kumar, Shivam Chaudhary, Gagana Gowda, Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Harendra Kumar, Hitesh, Kiran Magar, Vijay Malik, Gurdeep, Nitin Panwar, Helvic Wanjala, and Samuel Wafula.

Live Updates

  • Dec 2, 2023 6:30 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 10, Day 1 Updates: Telugu Titans, meanwhile, had 15 points last season and finished 12th on the points table. They won two games and lost 20 times.

  • Dec 2, 2023 6:30 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 10, Day 1 Updates: With 9 wins, 11 losses and 2 ties, Gujarat Giants finished eighth on the Season 9 PKL points table with 59 points.

  • Dec 2, 2023 6:29 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 10, Day 1 Updates: The previous contest between Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans in Season 9 ended in the favour of the former. They won 44-30.

  • Dec 2, 2023 6:28 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 10, Day 1 Updates: In PKL history, Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans have played each other 8 times. Gujarat Giants lead the head to head record, winning 7 times while the Telugu Titans have returned with a victory on 1 occasion.

  • Dec 2, 2023 6:26 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 10, Day 1 Updates: Telugu Titans Squad: Pawan Sehrawat, Vinay Redhu, Robin Chaudhary, Praful Javre, Omkar Patil, Parvesh Bhainswal, Milad Jabbari, Mohit, Nitin, Gaurav Dahiya, Ajit Panwar, Ankit Jaglan, Rajnish Dalal, Shankar Gadai, Hamid Nader, Omkar More, S Sanjeevi.

  • Dec 2, 2023 6:25 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 10, Day 1 Updates: Gujarat Giants Squad: Rohan Singh, Arkam Shaikh, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Rohit Gulia, Balaji D, Vikas Jaglan, Jitender Yadav, Sourav Gulia, Manuj, Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Ravi Kumar, Deepak Rajender Singh, Nitesh, Akash Prasher.

  • Dec 2, 2023 6:23 PM IST

    Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of Pro Kabaddi League, Season 10, opening day!

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.