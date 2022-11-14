live

LIVE BEN vs PUN, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League: Puneri Paltan Eye Stern Challenge From Bengal Warriors

LIVE VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 9 Match Score and Updates: Check Live Scores With Commentary Here

LIVE VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 9 Match Score and Updates (Credits: PKL/Twitter)

LIVE VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 9 Match Score and Updates: Monday brings us two mouth-watering contests in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi. In the first game of the evening, Bengal Warriors will take on Puneri Paltan whereas Gujarat Giants will meet Haryana Steelers in the second match.



Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan, Match 78: Bengal Warriors have met Puneri Paltan 17 times in vivo Pro Kabaddi. Both teams have registered eight wins each. One game ended in a tie.



Check out match updates here:

Load More