live

LIVE BEN vs PUN, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League: Puneri Paltan Eye Stern Challenge From Bengal Warriors

LIVE VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 9 Match Score and Updates: Check Live Scores With Commentary Here

Updated: November 14, 2022 6:44 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Vishal Pushkar

VIVO Pro Kabaddi, VIVO Pro Kabaddi news, LIVE PKL 2022, LIVE Pro Kabaddi League, LIVE BEN vs PUN, LIVE GUJ vs HAR, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Updates, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Players, VIVO Pro Kabaddi matches, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Latest news, VIVO Pro Kabaddi India, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Venue, VIVO Pro Kabaddi best Raids, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Raids, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Awards, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Teams, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Todays Match, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Highlights Match Updates, BEN vs PUN, GUJ vs HAR, Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan, Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers, BEN vs PUN Match 78, GUJ vs HAR Match 79, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Highlights News, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Best Players, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Teams Highlights, PKL, PKL Highlights, VIVO Pro Kabaddi in Pune, VIVO Pro Kabaddi UP team, VIVO Pro Kabaddi best Team, VIVO Pro Kabaddi, VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2022, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Points Table, VIVO Pro Kabaddi highlights Score, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Today Match, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Highlights Teams, VIVO Pro Kabaddi VIVO Pro Kabaddi, VIVO Pro Kabaddi news, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Updates, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Players, VIVO Pro Kabaddi matches, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Latest news, VIVO Pro Kabaddi India, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Venue, VIVO Pro Kabaddi best Raids, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Raids, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Awards, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Teams, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Todays Match, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Highlights Match Updates, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Highlights News, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Best Players, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Teams Highlights, PKL, PKL Highlights, VIVO Pro Kabaddi in Pune, VIVO Pro Kabaddi UP team, VIVO Pro Kabaddi best Team, VIVO Pro Kabaddi, VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2022, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Points Table, VIVO Pro Kabaddi highlights Score, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Today Match, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Highlights Teams, VIVO Pro Kabaddi
LIVE VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 9 Match Score and Updates (Credits: PKL/Twitter)

LIVE VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 9 Match Score and Updates: Monday brings us two mouth-watering contests in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi. In the first game of the evening, Bengal Warriors will take on Puneri Paltan whereas Gujarat Giants will meet Haryana Steelers in the second match.

Also Read:

Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan, Match 78: Bengal Warriors have met Puneri Paltan 17 times in vivo Pro Kabaddi. Both teams have registered eight wins each. One game ended in a tie.

Check out match updates here:

Live Updates

  • 6:43 PM IST

    LIVE BEN vs PUN, VIVO PKL: Bengal Warriors will be high on confidence as they head into this game after a big win in their previous match. The Maninder Singh-led side have six wins, four losses and two ties.

  • 6:42 PM IST

    LIVE BEN vs PUN, VIVO PKL: In match no. 1, Bengal Warriors will battle it out against Puneri Paltan in a bid to solidify there position in the points table.

  • 6:40 PM IST

    LIVE BEN vs PUN, VIVO PKL: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of day no. 33 of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League here at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex here in Pune.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: November 14, 2022 6:36 PM IST

Updated Date: November 14, 2022 6:44 PM IST