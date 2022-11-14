live
LIVE BEN vs PUN, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League: Puneri Paltan Eye Stern Challenge From Bengal Warriors
LIVE VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 9 Match Score and Updates: Check Live Scores With Commentary Here
LIVE VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 9 Match Score and Updates: Monday brings us two mouth-watering contests in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi. In the first game of the evening, Bengal Warriors will take on Puneri Paltan whereas Gujarat Giants will meet Haryana Steelers in the second match.
Also Read:
- GUJ vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 79 Between Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune at 8:30 PM IST Nov 14 Monday
- BEN vs PUN Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 78 Between Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune at 7:30 PM IST Nov 14 Monday
- Highlights PKL, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Bengal, UP, Jaipur Emerge Victorious
Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan, Match 78: Bengal Warriors have met Puneri Paltan 17 times in vivo Pro Kabaddi. Both teams have registered eight wins each. One game ended in a tie.
Check out match updates here:
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.