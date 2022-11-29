live

Highlights | Portugal vs Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2022: Fernandes Powers Portugal To Victory

Updated: November 29, 2022 2:29 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Vishal Pushkar

Bruno Fernandes powers Portugal to a victory over Uruguay (2-0).

Probable Starting XI:

Portugal: Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Pepe, Guerreiro; Bernardo, Neves, Carvalho; Fernandes, Ronaldo, Felix

Uruguay: Pochet; Caceres, Godin, Gimenez, Olivera; Valverde, Bentancur, Vecino; Pellistri, Suarez, Nunez

Live Updates

  • 2:30 AM IST

    LIVE | Portugal vs Uruguay Score, FIFA WC 2022: Portugal beat Uruguay by 2-0.

  • 2:29 AM IST

  • 2:28 AM IST

    LIVE | Portugal vs Uruguay Score, FIFA WC 2022: Two back to back chances for Bruno Fernandes but to no avail. POR 2-0 URU (99″)

  • 2:22 AM IST

    LIVE | Portugal vs Uruguay Score, FIFA WC 2022: That is a possible penalty going through the VR. Penalty for Portuguese. Uruguay fans are not happy. Rochet, goalkeeper has got quite a task on his hands. GOAL!!! Bruno Fernandes scores his 2nd goal. POR 2-0 URU (93″)

  • 2:11 AM IST

    LIVE | Portugal vs Uruguay Score, FIFA WC 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo has been substituted. He has done his job exceptionally well. Over to Portugal defenders for the last 10 minutes or so. PRO 1-0 (82″)

  • 2:02 AM IST

    LIVE | Portugal vs Uruguay Score, FIFA WC 2022: Last throw in the dice for Uruguay as Luis Suarez comes in. POR 1-0 URU (73″)

  • 1:52 AM IST

    LIVE | Portugal vs Uruguay Score, FIFA WC 2022: Just In – It was Bruno Fernandes who scored the opening goal.

  • 1:46 AM IST

    LIVE | Portugal vs Uruguay Score, FIFA WC 2022: GOAL!!! Cristiano Ronaldo sends the crowd into a frenzy. POR 1-0 URU (54″)

  • 1:41 AM IST

    LIVE | Portugal vs Uruguay Score, FIFA WC 2022: So, we are back with the updates of this high octane match. Portugal has the possession. Felix on the charge. OH!!! That is wide. POR 0-0 URU (52″)

  • 1:19 AM IST

    LIVE | Portugal vs Uruguay Score, FIFA WC 2022: 3 minutes added to half time. Will any of these teams score? What a first half between these two. POR 0-0 URU (Half time)

Published Date: November 29, 2022 2:27 AM IST

Updated Date: November 29, 2022 2:29 AM IST