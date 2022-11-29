live
Highlights | Portugal vs Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2022: Fernandes Powers Portugal To Victory
Bruno Fernandes powers Portugal to a victory over Uruguay (2-0).
Probable Starting XI:
Portugal: Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Pepe, Guerreiro; Bernardo, Neves, Carvalho; Fernandes, Ronaldo, Felix
Uruguay: Pochet; Caceres, Godin, Gimenez, Olivera; Valverde, Bentancur, Vecino; Pellistri, Suarez, Nunez
