









Load More

LIVE: Pro Kabaddi League 2019, Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates: Reigning champions Bengaluru Bulls will look to start their 2019 campaign on a high when they take on the ever-so-dangerous Patna Pirates in the second match of this year’s Pro Kabaddi League 7. In their bid to win consecutive PKL titles, they have retained their title-winning squad from the last edition. Other than retaining Pawan Sehrawat, Rohit Kumar and Ashish Sangwan, they have also brought stalwart defender Mahender Singh for a hefty amount of Rs 80 lakhs.

PKL 2019 Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates Live Score and Updates:

Patna Pirates, on the other hand, will look to reach the qualifier of PKL 2019. They have been one of the unluckiest sides in the history of the tournament after failing to get the third place of Zone B in 2018. They will rely heavily on raider Pardeep Narwal, who is the most successful attacker in PKL history with 858 points.

Predicted Playing Seven

Bengaluru Bulls: Mahender Singh, Amit, Raju, Ashish Kumar, Rohit Kumar, Pawan Sehrawat.

Patna Pirates: Jawahar Dagar, Neeraj Kumar, Surender Nada, Vikas Jaglan, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou, Pardeep Narwal V, Jang Kun Lee.

Puneri Paltan: Nitin Tomar, PO Surjeet Singh, Girish Maruti Ernak, Pawan Kumar Kadian, Emad Sedaghatnia, Hadi Tajik, Amit Kumar, Satpal, Jadhav Balasaheb Shahaji, Darshan Kadian, Deepak Yadav, Sagar Krishna, Manjeet, Amit Kumar, Sandeep, Shubham Shinde.

Bengaluru Bulls: Rohit Kumar, Ashish Kumar, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Amit Sheoran, Sumit Singh, Mohit Sehrawat, Banty, Mahender Singh, Sanjay Shreshtha, Lal Mohar Yadav, Vijay Kumar, Vinod Kumar, Aman, Sandeep, Ajay, Ankit, Sourabh Nandal.