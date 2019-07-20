Live Updates

  • 8:29 PM IST

    Four tackle points for Fazel.

  • 8:27 PM IST

    The Pavan-Pardeep rivalry will be the one to watch out for.

  • 8:06 PM IST

    There is some confusion in the middle as the referees are going to the inquiry desk. review comes in from U Mumba.

  • 8:04 PM IST

    First Super Tackle opportunity. Can U Mumba inflict their second allout of the night?

  • 8:03 PM IST

    The DUPKI KING would be in action and eyes would firmly be on him.

  • 7:54 PM IST

    Stay tuned to watch the defending champs take the mat!

LIVE: Pro Kabaddi League 2019, Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates: Reigning champions Bengaluru Bulls will look to start their 2019 campaign on a high when they take on the ever-so-dangerous Patna Pirates in the second match of this year’s Pro Kabaddi League 7. In their bid to win consecutive PKL titles, they have retained their title-winning squad from the last edition. Other than retaining Pawan Sehrawat, Rohit Kumar and Ashish Sangwan, they have also brought stalwart defender Mahender Singh for a hefty amount of Rs 80 lakhs.

PKL 2019 Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates Live Score and Updates:

Patna Pirates, on the other hand, will look to reach the qualifier of PKL 2019. They have been one of the unluckiest sides in the history of the tournament after failing to get the third place of Zone B in 2018. They will rely heavily on raider Pardeep Narwal, who is the most successful attacker in PKL history with 858 points.

Predicted Playing Seven

Bengaluru Bulls: Mahender Singh, Amit, Raju, Ashish Kumar, Rohit Kumar, Pawan Sehrawat.

Patna Pirates: Jawahar Dagar, Neeraj Kumar, Surender Nada, Vikas Jaglan, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou, Pardeep Narwal V, Jang Kun Lee.

Puneri Paltan: Nitin Tomar, PO Surjeet Singh, Girish Maruti Ernak, Pawan Kumar Kadian, Emad Sedaghatnia, Hadi Tajik, Amit Kumar, Satpal, Jadhav Balasaheb Shahaji, Darshan Kadian, Deepak Yadav, Sagar Krishna, Manjeet, Amit Kumar, Sandeep, Shubham Shinde.

Bengaluru Bulls: Rohit Kumar, Ashish Kumar, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Amit Sheoran, Sumit Singh, Mohit Sehrawat, Banty, Mahender Singh, Sanjay Shreshtha, Lal Mohar Yadav, Vijay Kumar, Vinod Kumar, Aman, Sandeep, Ajay, Ankit, Sourabh Nandal.