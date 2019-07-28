

















LIVE: Pro Kabaddi League 2019, Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers Live Score & Updates, JAI vs BEN Match 14: On the second day of Mumbai leg, two North Indian franchises will be locking horns with each other in the first match of the day. Both of them have gotten to a good start and should look to register successive wins today. The Haryana Steelers dominated their opponents for a comprehensive victory while Delhi defeated Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas. In the second game against Thalaivas, they snatched victory from the jaws of their rivals to clinch the game which was a thriller in all aspects.

With Iranian all-rounder Meraj Sheykh and young Naveen Kumar, Delhi boasts a strong raiding unit. Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, owns a strong defensive line and it was evident in their first game where they registered 14 tackle points. Star defender Parveen emerged as a stand-out performer for the Steelers. Thus if Delhi’s raiding department can neutralize Parveen and given how potent their defense stands, they could well fancy their chances to get their third victory on the trot. Star defender Joginder Narwal is probably at his vicious bets at the moment and the Dabang Delhi KC management would be hoping the senior pro continue with his onslaught from the back line.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers Match Details

Date: July 28, 2019.

Time: 7:30 PM.

Venue: Dome at NSCI SVP Stadium.

Predicted Starting Seven

Dabang Delhi KC: Joginder Singh Narwal (C), Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Mane, Naveen Kumar, Meraj Sheykh, Chandran Ranjit and Anil Kumar.

Haryana Steelers: Dharmaraj Cheralathan (C), Kuldeep Singh, Vikash Khandola/ Prashanth Kumar Rai, Naveen, Selvamani K, Vikas Kale and Parveen.