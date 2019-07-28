Live Updates

  • 7:54 PM IST

    With that the first half comes to an end. Dabang Delhi goes into the tunnel with a 5-point lead over Haryana Steelers.

    DEL: 15, HAR: 10
  • 7:51 PM IST

    We are heading towards the last part of the first half and so far Delhi has been successful in sustaining a lead which is increasing slowly.

    DEL: 14, HAR: 10
  • 7:47 PM IST

    WHATTA PLAYER!!!

    After successful raids, Naveen Kumar took it upon himself to do the defensive duty as well as he conducted a successful super tackle.

    DEL: 11, HAR: 8
  • 7:44 PM IST

    Another successful campaigner for Delhi in the last match, Meraj Shyekh is not looking in his usual self as he gets out of the court for second time in 15 minutes.

    DEL: 9, HAR: 8

  • 7:41 PM IST

    But not to forget that Haryana Steelers has also not lost a match so far in PKL 2019. Dabang Delhi might be a strong unit, but Haryana is also up to the mark as they fight neck on neck.

    DEL: 9, HAR: 7
  • 7:35 PM IST

    Naveen Kumar is just flying away with points now. In two raids he has earned four points. What a start by this young man!!

    DEL: 6, HAR: 3
  • 7:33 PM IST

    STAR OF LAST MATCH IS BACK!!

    Last match’s hero, Naveen Kumar starts from where he had left. He picks up two points in his first raid.
    DEL: 4, HAR: 1
  • 7:32 PM IST

    With that successful raid from Dabang Delhi KC in the first attempt, the match is underway.

    DEL:1, HAR: 0

  • 7:24 PM IST

    To begin with, here’s the starting seven of Haryana Steelers.

  • 6:56 PM IST

    We have still got some time left before the action begins. But here’s a quick sneak peek into how Dabang Delhi KC staged the mother of all comebacks to win against Tamil Thalaivas in their last match.

LIVE: Pro Kabaddi League 2019, Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers Live Score & Updates, JAI vs BEN Match 14: On the second day of Mumbai leg, two North Indian franchises will be locking horns with each other in the first match of the day. Both of them have gotten to a good start and should look to register successive wins today. The Haryana Steelers dominated their opponents for a comprehensive victory while Delhi defeated Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas. In the second game against Thalaivas, they snatched victory from the jaws of their rivals to clinch the game which was a thriller in all aspects.

With Iranian all-rounder Meraj Sheykh and young Naveen Kumar, Delhi boasts a strong raiding unit. Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, owns a strong defensive line and it was evident in their first game where they registered 14 tackle points. Star defender Parveen emerged as a stand-out performer for the Steelers. Thus if Delhi’s raiding department can neutralize Parveen and given how potent their defense stands, they could well fancy their chances to get their third victory on the trot. Star defender Joginder Narwal is probably at his vicious bets at the moment and the Dabang Delhi KC management would be hoping the senior pro continue with his onslaught from the back line.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers Match Details

Date: July 28, 2019.

Time: 7:30 PM.

Venue: Dome at NSCI SVP Stadium.

Predicted Starting Seven

Dabang Delhi KC: Joginder Singh Narwal (C), Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Mane, Naveen Kumar, Meraj Sheykh, Chandran Ranjit and Anil Kumar.

Haryana Steelers: Dharmaraj Cheralathan (C), Kuldeep Singh, Vikash Khandola/ Prashanth Kumar Rai, Naveen, Selvamani K, Vikas Kale and Parveen.

 