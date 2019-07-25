Live Updates

  • 8:06 PM IST

    The most experienced player of his team, Ravinder Pahal is just having a bad day and his entire team is suffering.

    CHE: 21, DEL: 17
  • 8:03 PM IST

    The battle of stalwarts was won by Rahul Chaudhury as he got the Hawk Ravinder Pahal out. Looks like there will be no stopping Rahul today.

    CHE: 20, DEL: 15
  • 8:01 PM IST

    With that successful tackle from Dabang Delhi, the second half is underway. What has Delhi stored for Tamil Thalaivas in the second half? Will they be able to recover the lead conceded? Let’s find out.

    CHE: 19, DEL: 13
  • 7:55 PM IST

    Tamil Thalaivas are heading into the break with a substantial lead. What will be Dabang Delhi’s strategy in the next half? Stay tuned with us to find out.


    Rahul Chaudhuri has been the star of the show so far, with Ajay Thakur also pitching in for the Tamil Thalaivas. For the Delhi side, last match’s hero Naveen Kumar has been the one.

    CHE: 18, DEL: 11
  • 7:49 PM IST

    Rahul Chaudhuri is turning out to be the difference between both the teams. The man is not only earning points through successful raids but is also winning tackles for his team.

    CHE: 16, DEL: 10
  • 7:43 PM IST

    How good has Tamil Thalaivas been so far!!

  • 7:42 PM IST

    FIRST ALL-OUT

    Looks like the Tamil Thalaivas have made their minds to beat Delhi for the first time. Within a flash of a moment, Chennai has taken a lead of over six points over Delhi.

    CHE: 13, DEL: 7
  • 7:39 PM IST

    After, Tamil Thalaivas started the game breezily and gained a four-point lead, Dabang Delhi KC fought back hard and equalized the score. Remember yesterday’s match, how every time Telugu Titans took a lead and Delhi came back? Are they on the same path today?

    DEL: 5, CHE: 5

  • 7:36 PM IST

    Also, take a look at the unchanged starting seven of Dabang Delhi KC

  • 7:35 PM IST

    Well if you haven’t yet noticed, here’s the starting seven of Tamil Thalaivas

Pro Kabaddi League 2019, Dabang Delhi KC vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Score & Updates, HYD vs DEL Match 9: Matchday 5 in Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will see Dabang Delhi KC and Tamil Thalaivas battle it out at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in the second last game of the Hyderabad leg. Both the teams have beaten Telugu Titans in their respective season opener and should look to pick from where they left in their last outings in their bid to register successive wins.

While the Chennai-based side had registered a comprehensive win, the team from Delhi came on top of a hard-fought battle. Boasted by Rahul Chaudhury’s Super 10 and veteran Manjeet Chillar’s all-round display, the Thalaivas would be riding high on confidence ahead of their second match of this season’s PKL. Dabang Delhi, meanwhile, has every reason to feel invincible after snatching victory from the jaw of their opponents in the last match. The team will expect the young Naveen Kumar to replicate his heroics of the last match, while the experienced defensive duo of Ravinder Pahal and Vishal Mane will have their task cut out against a spirited raiding unit of Tamil Thalaivas. Also, Delhi has never lost to Tamil Thalaivas and would be hoping to extend their perfect record.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Tamil Thalaivas Match Details

Date: July 25, 2019.  

Time: 7:30 PM. 

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Predicted starting 7s

Dabang Delhi K.C.: Joginder Singh Narwal (C), Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Mane, Naveen Kumar, Meraj Sheykh, Chandran Ranjit and Anil Kumar.

Tamil Thalaivas: Ajay Thakur (C), Rahul Chaudhari, Shabber Bapu, Ran Singh, Mohit Chillar, Manjeet Chillar and Ajeet.

 