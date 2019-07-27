

















Pro Kabaddi League 2019, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors Live Score & Updates, JAI vs BEN Match 13: Having thrashed their opponents in their respective first match, both the teams, Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors, will be roaring to taking the field for the second match on the first day of Mumbai leg. The Pink Panthers defeated arch-rivals U Mumba in their first match by a margin of 21 points. Thanks to a High Five from Amit Hooda and a Super 10 from skipper Deepak Niwas Hooda, Jaipur made sure that U Mumba doesn’t enjoy the satisfaction of taking revenge for the final of PKL season one.

Bengal Warriors, in their first outing of the season, had decimated UP Yoddhas by a point-gap of 31 points. They displayed a matured and balanced performance in all department of the game as Iranian star Mohammad Nabibakhsh completed a Super 10, followed by Maninder Singh’s nine raid points. The defense unit, led by Baldev Singh and Rinku Narwal, was also at the top of their game. With Deepak Niwas Hooda leading the attacks Jaipur and Baldev Singh shouldering the defensive line of Bengal, it will be a key battle that might grace the second encounter of the day.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors Match Details

Date: July 27, 2019.

Time: 8:30 PM.

Venue: Dome at NSCI SVP Stadium.

Predicted Starting Seven

Jaipur Pink Panthers Starting 7: Deepak Niwas Hooda (R), Nilesh Salunke (R), Deepak Narwal (R), Amit Hooda (defender), Sandeep Kumar Dhull (defender), Nitin Rawal (all-rounder), Sachin Narwal (all-rounder).

Bengal Warriors Starting 7: Maninder Singh (R), K Prapanjan (R), Sukesh Hegde (R), Jeeva Kumar (defender), Viraj Vishnu (defender), Vijin Thangadurai (defender), Mohammad Esmail Nabibakhsh (all-rounder).