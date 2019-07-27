Live Updates

  • 9:05 PM IST

    With that unsuccessful do-or-die raid from Jaipur Pink Panthers, it’s the end of the first half. Bengal has a slight edge over their opponents but for a team like Jaipur its nothing. The game hangs in equal balance and there is everything to play for.

    BEN: 14, JAI: 10
  • 9:02 PM IST

    This match is shifting like a pendulum. Bengal has again taken the lead with successful raids and tackles in just a minute.

    BEN: 13, JAI: 10
  • 8:59 PM IST

    But wait, Jaipur Pink Panther is not the side to give away so easily. The lead is now gone for Bengal as Jaipur got two raid points and one tackle point right in two consecutive moves.

    BEN: 10, JAI: 10
  • 8:57 PM IST

    Bengal is slightly edging towards a bigger lead. They have not been one of the most successful teams in PKL history but their performance in this season so far has placed them right at the top. The team looks balanced in all department and the results are being shown against Jaipur, one of the best sides in PKL history.

    BEN: 10, JAI: 7
  • 8:53 PM IST

    This match promises to be a close-fought encounter. Both the teams had thrashed their opponents in the last game before this match and the ongoing encounter is turning out to be a battle of nerves. No one seems ready to leave an inch.

    BEN: 8, JAI: 5
  • 8:48 PM IST

    Jaipur scores their first point and how! They got the number one raider of Bengal Mohammad Nabibaksh.

    BEN: 4, JAI: 2
  • 8:46 PM IST

    BENGAL STARTING FROM WHERE THEY LEFT

    After the last game where they decimated their opponents, Bengal Warriors is replicating the same kind of play against Jaipur Pink Panthers. They have gotten a great start and have taken the momentum by their side.

    BEN: 4, JAI: 0

  • 8:44 PM IST

    On the other hand, the starting seven of Pink Panthers look equally challenging.

  • 8:43 PM IST

    Meanwhile, here’s the starting seven of Bengal Warriors.

  • 8:42 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to our LIVE COVERAGE of today’s second PKL 2019 match between Bengal Warriors and Jaipur Pink Panthers. Stay tuned with us as we get you all the latest updates.

Pro Kabaddi League 2019, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors Live Score & Updates, JAI vs BEN Match 13: Having thrashed their opponents in their respective first match, both the teams, Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors, will be roaring to taking the field for the second match on the first day of Mumbai leg. The Pink Panthers defeated arch-rivals U Mumba in their first match by a margin of 21 points. Thanks to a High Five from Amit Hooda and a Super 10 from skipper Deepak Niwas Hooda, Jaipur made sure that U Mumba doesn’t enjoy the satisfaction of taking revenge for the final of PKL season one.

Bengal Warriors, in their first outing of the season, had decimated UP Yoddhas by a point-gap of 31 points. They displayed a matured and balanced performance in all department of the game as Iranian star Mohammad Nabibakhsh completed a Super 10, followed by Maninder Singh’s nine raid points. The defense unit, led by Baldev Singh and Rinku Narwal, was also at the top of their game. With Deepak Niwas Hooda leading the attacks Jaipur and Baldev Singh shouldering the defensive line of Bengal, it will be a key battle that might grace the second encounter of the day.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors Match Details

Date: July 27, 2019.

Time: 8:30 PM.

Venue: Dome at NSCI SVP Stadium.

Predicted Starting Seven

Jaipur Pink Panthers Starting 7: Deepak Niwas Hooda (R), Nilesh Salunke (R), Deepak Narwal (R), Amit Hooda (defender), Sandeep Kumar Dhull (defender), Nitin Rawal (all-rounder), Sachin Narwal (all-rounder).

Bengal Warriors Starting 7: Maninder Singh (R), K Prapanjan (R), Sukesh Hegde (R), Jeeva Kumar (defender), Viraj Vishnu (defender), Vijin Thangadurai (defender), Mohammad Esmail Nabibakhsh (all-rounder).

 