  • 9:03 PM IST

    Final Scoreline in favour of Bengal Warriors!

  • 8:34 PM IST

    PKL Live Score and Updates: Arjun Deshwal gets tackled in the FINAL RAID of the match by Jeeva Kumar. BENGAL WARRIORS BEAT 32-30 U MUMBA

  • 8:33 PM IST

    Captain Maninder Singh fails in the DO OR DIE raid, he gets tackled by Sandeep Narwal. It’s going down the wire till the very last raid. MUM 30-31 BEN

  • 8:29 PM IST

    What a comeback from Bengal Warriors, absolutely astonishing. MUMBA are all-out once again. Bengal’s Mohammad Nabibakhsh gets rid of Fazel Atrachali and Surinder Singh. U MUMBA 21-28 BENGAL WARRIORS

  • 8:26 PM IST

    Sandeep displays exemplary force as he blocks Bengal captain Maninder near the midline but Mani is no amateur. Warriors get a leg across. Bengal 26-27 Mumbai

  • 8:21 PM IST

    PKL Live Updates: After Prapanjan scores an ever-so crucial BONUS for Bengal, Ajinkya gifts away a point to Warriors in his raid. BEN 25-27 MUM

  • 8:15 PM IST

    Captain Maninder Singh is slowly trying to get Bengal back in the contest, he is conjuring up some crucial points for Bengal. BEN 22-26 MUM

  • 8:13 PM IST

    ALL-OUT! U Mumba have once again risen to the occasion, courtesy a special performance from Arjun Deshwal. He completes his Super 10. He cleans up the Bengal defence by touching both the remaining defenders. Mumbai 26-20 Bengal

  • 8:11 PM IST

    Prapanjan falls for Warriors in his raid. The trio of Chang Ko, Surinder and Sandeep get the better of the Warriors raider. Mumba 19-19 Warriors

  • 8:09 PM IST

    FIRST ALL-OUT of the match inflicted on Mumba by Bengal Warriors, the tables have turned here at Patliputra Sports complex. Rohit Baliyan falls just inches short of the midline. Baldev Singh’s phenomenal effort gives Bengal 3 points. Warriors 18-17 Mumba

LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2019, Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba Live Score and Updates Match 32 from Patliputra Indoor Stadium: The penultimate game of the Patna leg will see Bengal Warriors take on U Mumba at the Patliputra Indoor Stadium in Patna on Friday. Both teams have won half their fixtures so far and will be keen on adding another win to their name before the upcoming leg in Ahmedabad.

Warriors started the season in style and currently have the best score difference in the league. Skipper Maninder Singh has led the team by example and is averaging 10 raid points per game. After victory in their opening fixture, U Mumba slipped to defeats in their two subsequent matches and delivered a stellar performance to get back to winning ways against Gujarat Fortunegiants.

PKL 2019 Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba Live Score and Updates: BEN 32-30 MUM

Venue: Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna.

Toss: 7: 30 PM.

Bengal Warriors

Form Guide:

Played: 4

Won: 2

Tied: 0

Lost: 2

Win rate: 50%

U Mumba

Form Guide:

Played: 6

Won: 3

Tied: 0

Lost: 3

Win rate: 50%

Predicted 7s —

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh (C), K.Prapanjan, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Jeeva Kumar, Rinku Narwal, Baldev Singh and Viraj Vishnu Langde.

U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali (C), Sandeep Narwal, Surinder Singh, Young Chang Ko, Rohit Baliyan, Arjun Deshwal, and Abhishek Singh.