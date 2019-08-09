

















LIVE UPDATES PKL 2019 BEN vs MUM

LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2019, Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba Live Score and Updates Match 32 from Patliputra Indoor Stadium: The penultimate game of the Patna leg will see Bengal Warriors take on U Mumba at the Patliputra Indoor Stadium in Patna on Friday. Both teams have won half their fixtures so far and will be keen on adding another win to their name before the upcoming leg in Ahmedabad.

Warriors started the season in style and currently have the best score difference in the league. Skipper Maninder Singh has led the team by example and is averaging 10 raid points per game. After victory in their opening fixture, U Mumba slipped to defeats in their two subsequent matches and delivered a stellar performance to get back to winning ways against Gujarat Fortunegiants.

PKL 2019 Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba Live Score and Updates:

Venue: Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna.

Toss: 7: 30 PM.

Bengal Warriors

Form Guide:

Played: 4

Won: 2

Tied: 0

Lost: 2

Win rate: 50%

U Mumba

Form Guide:

Played: 6

Won: 3

Tied: 0

Lost: 3

Win rate: 50%

Predicted 7s —

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh (C), K.Prapanjan, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Jeeva Kumar, Rinku Narwal, Baldev Singh and Viraj Vishnu Langde.

U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali (C), Sandeep Narwal, Surinder Singh, Young Chang Ko, Rohit Baliyan, Arjun Deshwal, and Abhishek Singh.