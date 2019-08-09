Live Updates

  • 7:54 PM IST

    ALL OUT! Rakesh Narwal is tackled by Fazel Atrachali, Mumbai inflict first all-out of the match on Bengal. MUM 13-5 BEN

  • 7:51 PM IST

    Arjun Deshwal in the ‘DO OR DIE’ gets a touch on Rinku Narwal. Mohammad Taghi Paein Mahali and Sandeep Narwal put in empty raids. BEN 4-9 MUM

  • 7:43 PM IST

    It’s turning out to be a gripping encounter for Kabaddi fans!

  • 7:43 PM IST

    Vinoth Kumar fails in the DO OR DIE raid for Mumbai, gets tackled by Jeeva Kumar. He almost delivered for Mumbai but a point each for both sides. Mumbai 5-2 Bengal

  • 7:40 PM IST

    K. Prapanjan manages a touch on Surinder Singh, Warriors are off the mark here in Patna. BEN 1-3 MUM

  • 7:39 PM IST

    PKL Live Updates: Bengal skipper Maninder Singh fails in the first raid as Surinder Singh of Mumba tackles him. Mumbai’s Arjun Deshwal gets a touch on Mohammad Nabibakhsh. MUM 2-0 vs BEN

  • 7:38 PM IST

    Promises to be a ‘RAID RIOT’ here in Patna!

  • 7:35 PM IST

    PKL Live Score and Updates: U Mumba have won the toss and invited Bengal to raid first in the match.

  • 7:32 PM IST
    Starting XIs —

    BENGAL WARRIORS: K. Prapanjan, Mohammad Taghi, Jeeva Kumar, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Maninder Singh, Baldev Singh, Rinku Narwal

    U MUMBA: Rohit Baliyan, Surinder Singh, Young Chang Ko, Arjun Deshwal, Vinoth Kumar, Sandeep Narwal, Fazel Atrachali
  • 7:29 PM IST

    ‘Strongman’ from both sides!

LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2019, Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba Live Score and Updates Match 32 from Patliputra Indoor Stadium: The penultimate game of the Patna leg will see Bengal Warriors take on U Mumba at the Patliputra Indoor Stadium in Patna on Friday. Both teams have won half their fixtures so far and will be keen on adding another win to their name before the upcoming leg in Ahmedabad.

Warriors started the season in style and currently have the best score difference in the league. Skipper Maninder Singh has led the team by example and is averaging 10 raid points per game. After victory in their opening fixture, U Mumba slipped to defeats in their two subsequent matches and delivered a stellar performance to get back to winning ways against Gujarat Fortunegiants.

PKL 2019 Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba Live Score and Updates:

Venue: Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna.

Toss: 7: 30 PM.

Bengal Warriors

Form Guide:

Played: 4

Won: 2

Tied: 0

Lost: 2

Win rate: 50%

U Mumba

Form Guide:

Played: 6

Won: 3

Tied: 0

Lost: 3

Win rate: 50%

Predicted 7s —

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh (C), K.Prapanjan, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Jeeva Kumar, Rinku Narwal, Baldev Singh and Viraj Vishnu Langde.

U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali (C), Sandeep Narwal, Surinder Singh, Young Chang Ko, Rohit Baliyan, Arjun Deshwal, and Abhishek Singh.