Live Updates

  • 7:54 PM IST

    BLR vs GUJ Live Score and Updates: Gujarat raiders – Sachin and Rohit Guliyan are showing their class for the last year’s runners-up. They are toying with Bengaluru defence at the moment. Fortunegiants 15-8 Bulls

  • 7:48 PM IST

    ALL-OUT! Bengaluru’s last hope Sumit Singh gets tackled by Gujarat defender and captain Sunil Kumar. Fortunegiants lead 11-6 vs Bulls

  • 7:45 PM IST

    BLR vs GUJ Live Updates: Star raider – Pawan Kumar opens his account with a sneaky touch on More. The scores are level at 4-4 now.

  • 7:44 PM IST

    OUT! Bulls captain Rohit is sent back to the bench. Gujarat captain Sunil Kumar makes a stunning ankle lock to yank Rohit away from the mat. Gujarat leads 4-1 Bengaluru

  • 7:41 PM IST

    Gujarat are leading at the moment and they are all over Bengaluru at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Fortunegiants 3-0 Bulls

  • 7:39 PM IST

    BLR vs GUJ Live Score and Updates: First half-begins and Gujarat have made a fantastic start to their PKL campaign. Sachin bagged the first point of the match. It looks like he’s got a touch on Pawan, but the Bulls think otherwise and review it. The point stays! GUJ 1-0 BLR

  • 7:37 PM IST

    Bulls’ Starting 7 — Sumit Singh, Ashish Sangwan, Amit Sheoran, Rohit Kumar, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Saurabh Nandal and Mahender Singh.

    Fortunegiants Starting 7 — Sachin Tanwar, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ankit, Sumit, More GB and Rohit Gulia.

  • 7:32 PM IST

    KABADDI action is underway in Hyderabad!

  • 7:32 PM IST

    BLR vs GUJ Live Updates: TOSS – Bengaluru Bulls skipper Rohit Kumar has won the toss and elected to RAID first vs Gujarat Fortunegiants.

  • 7:31 PM IST

    Right then, we are just few moments away from some super fun high-intensity action from the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2019, Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Live Score and Updates from Gachibowli indoor stadium, Hyderabad: The second most costliest league in country after the Indian Premier League (IPL) — the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) — has kicked-off their seventh season on Saturday in style. U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls started their campaign with contrasting wins in their respective matches. On day two, we once again will witness a double header.

In the match 3 of PKL 2019, defending champs Bengaluru will take on Gujarat at the Gachibowli indoor stadium in Hyderabad.  Earlier, all the twelve captains of the PKL came together to express their plans and strategies for the seventh season. In an event where defending champions Bengaluru Bulls’ captain Rohit Kumar put the trophy back in contest for the new season, the 12 captains seemed confident of their strategies and plans, but at the same time expressed that they can’t take any of the teams lightly.

PKL 2019 Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Live Score and Updates:

Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat Fortunegiants last went up against each other in the Pro Kabaddi Season 6 finale. Bulls came out on top during the decider last time, but Fortunegiants will be looking to turn the tables on Sunday to get their Season 7 campaign up and running.

Venue: Gachibawli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Toss: 7: 25 PM.

SQUADS —

Bengaluru Bulls: Rohit Kumar, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Ashish Kumar, Amit Sheoran, Sumit Singh, Mohit Sehrawat, Banty, Mahender Singh, Vijay Kumar, Sanjay, Lal Mohar Yadav, Sandeep, Raju Lal Choudhary, Vinod Kumar, Aman

Gujarat Fortunegiants: Sachin Tanwar, Sunil Kumar, Lalit Chaudhary, Rohit Gulia, Parvesh Bhainswal, Rituraj Koravi, Vinod Kumar, GB More, Amit Kharb, Abolfazl Maghsoudloumahali, Mohammad Shazid Hossain, Pankaj, Gurvinder Singh, Sonu, Abhishek, Sonu Gahlawat

Predicted Playing Seven-

Bengaluru Bulls: Rohit Kumar (C), Pawan Sehrawat, Ashish Sangwan, Mahender Singh, Amit Sheoran, Vijay Kumar and Vinod Kumar.

Gujarat Fortune Giants- Sunil Kumar(C), Parvesh Bhainswal, Sachin Tanwar, Rohit Gulia, Ruturaj Koravi, Sonu Gahlawat and Vinod Kumar.