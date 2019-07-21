

















LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2019, Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Live Score and Updates from Gachibowli indoor stadium, Hyderabad: The second most costliest league in country after the Indian Premier League (IPL) — the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) — has kicked-off their seventh season on Saturday in style. U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls started their campaign with contrasting wins in their respective matches. On day two, we once again will witness a double header.

In the match 3 of PKL 2019, defending champs Bengaluru will take on Gujarat at the Gachibowli indoor stadium in Hyderabad. Earlier, all the twelve captains of the PKL came together to express their plans and strategies for the seventh season. In an event where defending champions Bengaluru Bulls’ captain Rohit Kumar put the trophy back in contest for the new season, the 12 captains seemed confident of their strategies and plans, but at the same time expressed that they can’t take any of the teams lightly.

PKL 2019 Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Live Score and Updates:

Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat Fortunegiants last went up against each other in the Pro Kabaddi Season 6 finale. Bulls came out on top during the decider last time, but Fortunegiants will be looking to turn the tables on Sunday to get their Season 7 campaign up and running.

Venue: Gachibawli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Toss: 7: 25 PM.

SQUADS —

Bengaluru Bulls: Rohit Kumar, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Ashish Kumar, Amit Sheoran, Sumit Singh, Mohit Sehrawat, Banty, Mahender Singh, Vijay Kumar, Sanjay, Lal Mohar Yadav, Sandeep, Raju Lal Choudhary, Vinod Kumar, Aman

Gujarat Fortunegiants: Sachin Tanwar, Sunil Kumar, Lalit Chaudhary, Rohit Gulia, Parvesh Bhainswal, Rituraj Koravi, Vinod Kumar, GB More, Amit Kharb, Abolfazl Maghsoudloumahali, Mohammad Shazid Hossain, Pankaj, Gurvinder Singh, Sonu, Abhishek, Sonu Gahlawat

Predicted Playing Seven-

Bengaluru Bulls: Rohit Kumar (C), Pawan Sehrawat, Ashish Sangwan, Mahender Singh, Amit Sheoran, Vijay Kumar and Vinod Kumar.

Gujarat Fortune Giants- Sunil Kumar(C), Parvesh Bhainswal, Sachin Tanwar, Rohit Gulia, Ruturaj Koravi, Sonu Gahlawat and Vinod Kumar.