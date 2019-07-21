Live Updates

  • 8:33 PM IST

    One of the stars for Gujarat on the night!

  • 8:29 PM IST

    BLR vs GUJ Live Score and Updates: Gujarat became the first team to break the 40-point mark this season. They beat Bengaluru Bulls by a comprehensive 18-point margin. GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS 42-24 BENGALURU BULLS

  • 8:25 PM IST

    Gujarat Fortunegiants are running away with this one against Bengaluru Bulls. They lead 41-24 vs Bulls

  • 8:23 PM IST

    ALL-OUT! This is the third all out of the night inflicted on Bengaluru by the magnificent Gujarat defence. Fortunegiants are all over the Bulls. Can the bulls make a comeback? Bulls 21- 38 Fortunegiants

  • 8:19 PM IST

    Rohit once again lost the captain vs captain battle. The Bengaluru skipper has been completely off-colour today. Gujarat skipper Sunil trapped Rohit with a perfect ankle lock and Gujarat now has a (seemingly) comfortable nine-point lead. Fortunegiants 29-20 vs Bulls

  • 8:15 PM IST

    Parvesh Bhainswal is the man for Gujarat, ‘high-flying’ Pawan is back in the hut. The defender commits himself and executes a perfect ankle lock on Pawan to deny him any points. Gujarat lead 27-18 vs Bengaluru

  • 8:11 PM IST

    BLR vs GUJ Live Updates: SUPER RAID from Pawan ‘High Flyer’ Sehrawat, what a champion player he is for Bengaluru. He has single-handedly broken Gujarat’s back. Bulls 18-25 Fortunegiants

  • 8:06 PM IST

    Second half begins – Gujarat have once again on the mark from the word go, they are completely dominating the Bengaluru side at the moment. Fortunegiants 23-11 vs Bulls

  • 7:59 PM IST

    ALL OUT! Gujarat inflicts the second All-Out of the game as defender Sumit Singh three crucial points. Gujarat now enjoys a handsome lead over Bengaluru 20-10

  • 7:54 PM IST

    BLR vs GUJ Live Score and Updates: Gujarat raiders – Sachin and Rohit Guliyan are showing their class for the last year’s runners-up. They are toying with Bengaluru defence at the moment. Fortunegiants 15-8 Bulls

LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2019, Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Live Score and Updates from Gachibowli indoor stadium, Hyderabad: The second most costliest league in country after the Indian Premier League (IPL) — the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) — has kicked-off their seventh season on Saturday in style. U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls started their campaign with contrasting wins in their respective matches. On day two, we once again will witness a double header.

In the match 3 of PKL 2019, defending champs Bengaluru will take on Gujarat at the Gachibowli indoor stadium in Hyderabad.  Earlier, all the twelve captains of the PKL came together to express their plans and strategies for the seventh season. In an event where defending champions Bengaluru Bulls’ captain Rohit Kumar put the trophy back in contest for the new season, the 12 captains seemed confident of their strategies and plans, but at the same time expressed that they can’t take any of the teams lightly.

Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat Fortunegiants last went up against each other in the Pro Kabaddi Season 6 finale. Bulls came out on top during the decider last time, but Fortunegiants will be looking to turn the tables on Sunday to get their Season 7 campaign up and running.

Venue: Gachibawli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Toss: 7: 25 PM.

SQUADS —

Bengaluru Bulls: Rohit Kumar, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Ashish Kumar, Amit Sheoran, Sumit Singh, Mohit Sehrawat, Banty, Mahender Singh, Vijay Kumar, Sanjay, Lal Mohar Yadav, Sandeep, Raju Lal Choudhary, Vinod Kumar, Aman

Gujarat Fortunegiants: Sachin Tanwar, Sunil Kumar, Lalit Chaudhary, Rohit Gulia, Parvesh Bhainswal, Rituraj Koravi, Vinod Kumar, GB More, Amit Kharb, Abolfazl Maghsoudloumahali, Mohammad Shazid Hossain, Pankaj, Gurvinder Singh, Sonu, Abhishek, Sonu Gahlawat

Predicted Playing Seven-

Bengaluru Bulls: Rohit Kumar (C), Pawan Sehrawat, Ashish Sangwan, Mahender Singh, Amit Sheoran, Vijay Kumar and Vinod Kumar.

Gujarat Fortune Giants- Sunil Kumar(C), Parvesh Bhainswal, Sachin Tanwar, Rohit Gulia, Ruturaj Koravi, Sonu Gahlawat and Vinod Kumar.