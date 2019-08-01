Live Updates

  • 8:36 PM IST

    And the ‘winning streak’ continues for Gujarat!

  • 8:35 PM IST

    Champion performance from Naveen but not enough to take his team over the line.

  • 8:29 PM IST

    A strong Gujarat defence once again makes the statement in the 7th edition of PKL, they have made a good turnaround to beat spirited Delhi to keep their unbeaten streak alive. Good show by Fortunegiants. GUJ 31-26 DEL at FULL-TIME!

  • 8:25 PM IST

    Parvesh Bhainswal produces a mighty thigh-hold on Naveen, another big point for Gujarat. Delhi trail by five-points again. GUJ 30-25 DEL

  • 8:24 PM IST

    Sachin picks up two big points for Gujarat, he takes out Delhi captain Joginder and Vishal Mane. That looks to be a game for Gujarat at the moment. GUJ 29-24 DEL

  • 8:18 PM IST

    Chandran Ranjit is out once again, he fails in raiding – a big blow for Delhi this is. Gujarat restore their five-point lead over Delhi. Fortunegiants 27-22 Dabang

  • 8:16 PM IST

    Excellent work from Naveen in raiding department once again. He is keeping Delhi in the match single-handedly. DEL 21-25 GUJ

  • 8:12 PM IST

    ALL-OUT! It’s Gujarat’s turn to inflict an all-out now, they have taken a crucial five-point lead over Delhi with six minutes to go in the contest. What a contest this is turning out to be! GUJ 25-20 DEL

  • 8:10 PM IST

    PKL 2019 Live Updates: SUPER TACKLE! Chandran Ranjit’s daring and Saeid’s brute power earn two crucial points for Delhi. Sachin is back in the hut for Gujarat. DEL 20-20 GUJ

  • 8:07 PM IST

    DUBKI from NAVEEN KUMAR! That’s sensational stuff from Delhi youngster, what a talent he is, are you watching Pardeep Narwal? He takes out Ankit and GB More in one attempt, Delhi in lead again. DEL 18-16 GUJ

PKL 2019 MATCH 20 – GUJARAT vs DELHI

Pro Kabaddi League 2019, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Live Score and Updates from Dome@NSCI SVP Stadium: The penultimate day of the Mumbai leg in Season 7 of Pro Kabaddi will witness unbeaten sides Gujarat Fortunegiants and Dabang Delhi K.C. locking horns at the Dome, NSCI, SVP Stadium’ on Thursday. Gujarat Fortunegiants have looked strong so far and picked up convincing wins from their first two outings this year. Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi K.C. have won all their three games so far and will be looking to keep the momentum going against a formidable Gujarat Fortunegiants side.

Gujarat started this season with two convincing wins and will be buoyant about their chances of another victory against Dabang Delhi. Meanwhile, After two nerve-wracking wins, Delhi registered a comfortable victory over Haryana Steelers in their last match.

Venue: Dome@NSCI SVP Stadium.

Toss: 7: 25 PM.

SQUADS —

Gujarat Fortunegiants: Sachin Tanwar, Sunil Kumar, Lalit Chaudhary, Rohit Gulia, Parvesh Bhainswal, Rituraj Koravi, Vinod Kumar, GB More, Amit Kharb, Abolfazl Maghsoudloumahali, Mohammad Shazid Hossain, Pankaj, Gurvinder Singh, Sonu, Abhishek, Sonu Gahlawat

Dabang Delhi KC: Meraj Sheykh, Joginder Narwal, Chandran Ranjit, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Malik, Vishal Mane, Anil Kumar, Saeid Ghaffari, Sombir, Pratik, Neeraj Narwal, Satywan

Predicted starting 7s —

Gujarat Fortune Giants: Rohit Gulia, Sachin, Parvesh Bhainswal, More GB, Sunil Kumar (Captain), Ankit and Sumit.

Dabang Delhi K.C.: Chandran Ranjit, Naveen Kumar, Saeid Ghaffari, Joginder Narwal (Captain), Vishal Mane, Meraj Sheykh and Ravinder Pahal.