

















Load More

PKL 2019 MATCH 20 – GUJARAT vs DELHI

Pro Kabaddi League 2019, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Live Score and Updates from Dome@NSCI SVP Stadium: The penultimate day of the Mumbai leg in Season 7 of Pro Kabaddi will witness unbeaten sides Gujarat Fortunegiants and Dabang Delhi K.C. locking horns at the Dome, NSCI, SVP Stadium’ on Thursday. Gujarat Fortunegiants have looked strong so far and picked up convincing wins from their first two outings this year. Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi K.C. have won all their three games so far and will be looking to keep the momentum going against a formidable Gujarat Fortunegiants side.

Gujarat started this season with two convincing wins and will be buoyant about their chances of another victory against Dabang Delhi. Meanwhile, After two nerve-wracking wins, Delhi registered a comfortable victory over Haryana Steelers in their last match.

PKL 2019 Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Dabang Delhi K.C. HIGHLIGHTS:

Venue: Dome@NSCI SVP Stadium.

Toss: 7: 25 PM.

SQUADS —

Gujarat Fortunegiants: Sachin Tanwar, Sunil Kumar, Lalit Chaudhary, Rohit Gulia, Parvesh Bhainswal, Rituraj Koravi, Vinod Kumar, GB More, Amit Kharb, Abolfazl Maghsoudloumahali, Mohammad Shazid Hossain, Pankaj, Gurvinder Singh, Sonu, Abhishek, Sonu Gahlawat

Dabang Delhi KC: Meraj Sheykh, Joginder Narwal, Chandran Ranjit, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Malik, Vishal Mane, Anil Kumar, Saeid Ghaffari, Sombir, Pratik, Neeraj Narwal, Satywan

Predicted starting 7s —

Gujarat Fortune Giants: Rohit Gulia, Sachin, Parvesh Bhainswal, More GB, Sunil Kumar (Captain), Ankit and Sumit.

Dabang Delhi K.C.: Chandran Ranjit, Naveen Kumar, Saeid Ghaffari, Joginder Narwal (Captain), Vishal Mane, Meraj Sheykh and Ravinder Pahal.