  • 7:53 PM IST

    Chandran Ranjit goes for Delhi for the next raid and takes out Ankit and Parvesh Bhainswal. Big morale booster for Delhi this has been. Delhi have been impressive so far. DEL 14-11 GUJ

  • 7:49 PM IST

    Dabang Delhi K.C. inflict first ALL-OUT of the match on Gujarat Fortunegiants, what a turnaround this has been from the capital side. Delhi 12-10 Gujarat

  • 7:46 PM IST

    Glorious bit of raiding from Delhi’s Naveen Kumar – he picks up two crucial points for his side. A brilliant dive saves him from getting out. DEL 7-9 GUJ

  • 7:44 PM IST

    PKL 2019 Live Updates: Brilliant tackle by Ravinder Pahal and Joginder, Sachin is outta here. Great work in defence by Delhi. They are closing in the gap. DEL 4-7 GUJ

  • 7:41 PM IST

    First point of the match for Delhi courtesy a strong ankle hold from captain Joginder Narwal on Sachin in the do-or-die raid. This is going to be one heck of a battle. DEL 1-4 GUJ

  • 7:38 PM IST

    Can Naveen inspire Delhi vs strong Gujarat defence?

  • 7:37 PM IST

    Naveen Kumar goes for his first raid and is tackled down by the strong Gujarat defence. Rohit Gulia and Sumit absolutely down him. GUJ 3-0 DEL

  • 7:35 PM IST

    Delhi have won the toss and invited Gujarat to make the first raid in the match. Sachin, star raider of Gujarat is straightaway in action and he gets the first point of the match with a BONUS. GUJ 1-0 DEL

  • 7:33 PM IST

    PKL 2019 Live Score And Updates: The players of Gujarat Fortunegiants and Dabang Delhi have arrived at the mat and are ready to start the battle. Delhi are the aggressive side among the two, while Gujarat are known for their defensive might.

  • 7:29 PM IST
    STARTING 7s of both the teams are out:

    GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS – Sunil Kumar (C), Parvesh Bhainswal, Ankit, Sumit, GB More, Sachin and Rohit Gulia.

    DABANG DELHI K.C. – Joginder Narwal (C), Naveen Kumar, Vijay, Ravinder Pahal, Saeid Ghaffari, Chandran Ranjit and Vishal Mane

LIVE PKL 2019 MATCH 20 – GUJARAT vs DELHI

LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2019, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Live Score and Updates from Dome@NSCI SVP Stadium: The penultimate day of the Mumbai leg in Season 7 of Pro Kabaddi will witness unbeaten sides Gujarat Fortunegiants and Dabang Delhi K.C. locking horns at the Dome, NSCI, SVP Stadium’ on Thursday. Gujarat Fortunegiants have looked strong so far and picked up convincing wins from their first two outings this year. Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi K.C. have won all their three games so far and will be looking to keep the momentum going against a formidable Gujarat Fortunegiants side.

Gujarat started this season with two convincing wins and will be buoyant about their chances of another victory against Dabang Delhi. Meanwhile, After two nerve-wracking wins, Delhi registered a comfortable victory over Haryana Steelers in their last match.

PKL 2019 Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Live Score and Updates:

Venue: Dome@NSCI SVP Stadium.

Toss: 7: 25 PM.

SQUADS —

Gujarat Fortunegiants: Sachin Tanwar, Sunil Kumar, Lalit Chaudhary, Rohit Gulia, Parvesh Bhainswal, Rituraj Koravi, Vinod Kumar, GB More, Amit Kharb, Abolfazl Maghsoudloumahali, Mohammad Shazid Hossain, Pankaj, Gurvinder Singh, Sonu, Abhishek, Sonu Gahlawat

Dabang Delhi KC: Meraj Sheykh, Joginder Narwal, Chandran Ranjit, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Malik, Vishal Mane, Anil Kumar, Saeid Ghaffari, Sombir, Pratik, Neeraj Narwal, Satywan

Predicted starting 7s —

Gujarat Fortune Giants: Rohit Gulia, Sachin, Parvesh Bhainswal, More GB, Sunil Kumar (Captain), Ankit and Sumit.

Dabang Delhi K.C.: Chandran Ranjit, Naveen Kumar, Saeid Ghaffari, Joginder Narwal (Captain), Vishal Mane, Meraj Sheykh and Ravinder Pahal.