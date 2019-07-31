









LIVE SCORE & UPDATES PKL 2019 HARYANA vs JAIPUR

LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2019, Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Score and Updates from Dome@NSCI SVP Stadium: The second most costliest league in country after the Indian Premier League (IPL) — the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) — has kicked-off their seventh season Saturday in style. With two wins in two so far in the ongoing season, Jaipur are enjoying the perfect start to the season and will look to keep up the momentum when they meet Haryana at the Dome@NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Haryana Steelers, meanwhile, have had a mixed start, winning their first and losing their second game. Rakesh Kumar’s men will surely look to get back to winning ways on Wednesday.

Haryana Steelers showed glimpses of brilliance in their season opener against Puneri Paltan but a few defensive frailties didn’t help their cause in their second outing against Dabang Delhi K.C. On the other hand, Jaipur have been propelled by captain Deepak Niwas Hooda in offence and corners Sandeep Dhull and Amit Hooda in defence, they have so far looked virtually unstoppable this season.

PKL 2019 Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Score and Updates:

Venue: Dome@NSCI SVP Stadium.

Toss: 7: 25 PM.

Predicted starting 7s —

Haryana Steelers: Dharamraj Cheralathan (C), Vinay, Parveen, Naveen, Kuldeep Singh, Vikas Kale, Selvamani K.

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Niwas Hooda(C), Deepak Narwal, Sachin Narwal, Amit Hooda, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Sunil Siddhgavali and Vishal.