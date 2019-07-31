Live Updates

  • 9:05 PM IST

    That’s a hat-trick of wins for Jaipur Pink Panthers!

  • 8:40 PM IST

    Skip on fire for Jaipur tonight!

  • 8:37 PM IST

    HAR vs JAI Live Score And Updates: Dominating performance from Jaipur tonight as they completely outplay Haryana in all departments of the game. The Bachchans will be very proud! JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS beat 31-27 HARYANA STEELERS

  • 8:28 PM IST

    Jaipur’s Deepak Narwal is tackled by Selvamani K. Vinay also fails to get a point and is tackled by Sandeep Dhull. HAR 20-37 JAI

  • 8:23 PM IST

    Sandeep Dhull completes his ‘HIGH FIVE’ before Deepak Hooda brings up a brilliant SUPER RAID to inflict second ALL-OUT of the match on Haryana Steelers. JAI 34-16 HAR

  • 8:21 PM IST

    HAR vs JAI Live Updates: Great skills by young Jaipur raider – Ajinkya Pawar! He makes a mockery of Haryana defence and picks up two crucial points for the Pink outfit. Jaipur 29-16 Haryana

  • 8:14 PM IST

    Stars gallore at Dome NSCI Stadium in Mumbai!

  • 8:14 PM IST

    Raider Naveen of Haryana Steelers gets a touch on Panthers’ defence expert – Amit Hooda. Much needed confidence for Steelers raider. HAR 16-25 JAI

  • 8:09 PM IST

    HAR vs JAI Live Score And Updates: Jaipur captain Deepak Hooda again gets a SUCCESSFUL RAID with a touch on Parveen. Vinay is foiled again as Amit Hooda single-handedly pulls the raider back. JAI 23-11 HAR

  • 8:05 PM IST

    ALL OUT! Jaipur have extended their dominance over Haryana as they inflicted the first all-out of the match. The ‘Pink Army’ didn’t waste much time in completing the formalities. JAI 18-8 HAR

HIGHLIGHTS PKL 2019 HARYANA vs JAIPUR

Pro Kabaddi League 2019, Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Score and Updates from Dome@NSCI SVP Stadium: The second most costliest league in country after the Indian Premier League (IPL) — the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) — has kicked-off their seventh season Saturday in style. With two wins in two so far in the ongoing season, Jaipur are enjoying the perfect start to the season and will look to keep up the momentum when they meet Haryana at the Dome@NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Haryana Steelers, meanwhile, have had a mixed start, winning their first and losing their second game. Rakesh Kumar’s men will surely look to get back to winning ways on Wednesday.

Haryana Steelers showed glimpses of brilliance in their season opener against Puneri Paltan but a few defensive frailties didn’t help their cause in their second outing against Dabang Delhi K.C. On the other hand, Jaipur have been propelled by captain Deepak Niwas Hooda in offence and corners Sandeep Dhull and Amit Hooda in defence, they have so far looked virtually unstoppable this season.

PKL 2019 Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers HIGHLIGHTS:

Venue: Dome@NSCI SVP Stadium.

Toss: 7: 25 PM.

Predicted starting 7s —

Haryana Steelers: Dharamraj Cheralathan (C), Vinay, Parveen, Naveen, Kuldeep Singh, Vikas Kale, Selvamani K.

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Niwas Hooda(C), Deepak Narwal, Sachin Narwal, Amit Hooda, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Sunil Siddhgavali and Vishal.