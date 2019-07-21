Live Updates

  • 9:35 PM IST

    Tamil Thalaivas have registered a comprehensive win over Telugu Titans 39-26 in the first Southern Derby of season 7 of PKL. Second straight loss for Telugu Titans and it’s been a disastrous start for them.

  • 9:30 PM IST

    HYD vs TN Live Score and Updates: ALL-OUT! This is the second all-out of the match inflicted by Thalaivas on the Titans. Rann Singh and Mohit Chillar performed a brilliant combination tackle to complete the all-out on Titans. THALAIVAS 36-21 vs TITANS

  • 9:26 PM IST

    STOP THE PRESS – RAHUL CHAUDHARI is in action in HYDERABAD!

  • 9:24 PM IST

    SUPER 10 for RAHUL CHAUDHARI! Once again a champion performance from a champion player, Rahul is simply too good for Telugu’s defence. His performance has got Thalaivas off to a sensational start in PKL 2019. TAMIL THALAIVAS 33-20 vs TELUGU TITANS

  • 9:21 PM IST

    HYD vs TN Live Updates: Rahul ‘Showman’ Chaudhari has shown some stellar raiding form tonight as he is single-handedly tearing off Titans’ defence. What a performer he is the history of Pro Kabaddi. Thalaivas 30-17 vs Titans

  • 9:16 PM IST

    Next-level commitment from star defender Mohit Chillar. Mohit throws himself into the tackle and has Kamal on the mat, but he takes a knock in the process and is now left with a cut on his forehead. THALAIVAS 25-15 TITANS

  • 9:13 PM IST

    Second half in underway and it has started in the same fashion for Titans. Siddhart ‘Bahubali’ Desai once again fails to inspire his team. Thalaivas get a tackle point soon after. THA 22-11 TIT

  • 9:05 PM IST

    HYD vs TN Live Score and Updates: HALF-TIME! The veteran all-rounder Shabeer Bappu hit an empty raid to complete the first half, his team has been twice as good! Fairly dominant stuff from the likes of Ajay Thakur, Rahul Chaudhuri and co. Tamil Thalaivas lead 20-10 vs Telugu Titans

  • 9:03 PM IST

    He is the ‘Poster Boy’ of PRO KABADDI!

  • 8:54 PM IST

    ALL-OUT! That’s the first all-out of the match, Thalaivas are dominating Titans at the moment. What a complete performance from Tamil Thalaivas so far. Superb display of strong defence and some fantastic raiding. TAMIL 16-7 vs TELUGU

LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2019, Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Score and Updates from Gachibowli indoor stadium, Hyderabad: Tamil Thalaivas will look to get their Pro Kabaddi Season 7 off to a winning start when they square off against hosts Telugu Titans in the campaign’s first Southern Derby at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. Titans, on the other hand, will be aiming to brush off the result from last night’s match against U Mumba and get their first win of the campaign in front of their home support. The match will also see ‘Showman’ Rahul Chaudhari line up for the first time against the team that he represented in the first six seasons of the competition.

PKL 2019 Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Score and Updates:

For Titans, ‘Baahubali’ Siddharth Desai was limited to five raid points against his former side but raider Rajnish had a good outing, finishing as the team’s top scorer with seven raid points and one tackle point. Whereas, the Thalaivas have considerably strengthened their raiding unit by adding ‘showman’ Rahul Chaudhari to complement the likes of ‘iceman’ Ajay Thakur. In the duo, Tamil Thalaivas possess two of the top five raiders in Pro Kabaddi in terms of raid points scored.

Venue: Gachibawli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Toss: 8: 30 PM.

Head-to-Head-Record PKL

Telugu Titans have won four matches against the Tamil Thalaivas while the Thalaivas have two wins over the Hyderabad-based franchise.

SQUADS —

Telugu Titans: Elite Retained Players – Armaan, Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan, Krushna Madane.

Manish, Akash Choudhary, Siddharth Desai, Abozar Mighani, Vishal, Duet Jennings, Amit Kumar, C Arun, Suraj Desai, Suraj Kumar, Sombir, Mula Siva Ganesh Reddy, Rakesh Gowda

Tamil Thalaivas: Elite Retained Players – Ajay Thakur, Manjeet Chhillar, Victor Onyango Obiero

Himanshu, M. Abhishek, Rahul Chaudhari, Ran Singh, Mohit Chhillar, Ajeet, Milad Sheibak, Shabeer Bapu, Yashwant Bishnoi, Vineet Sharma

Predicted Playing Seven-

Telugu Titans: Abozar Mighani (Right Corner), Armaan (Right In), Farhad Milaghardan (Right Cover), Siddharth Desai (Center), C Arun (Left Cover), Rajnish (Left In), and Vishal Bhardwaj (Left Corner)

Tamil Thalaivas: Mohit Chhillar (Right Corner), Ajay Thakur (Right In), Ponprathiban Subramanian (Right Cover), Rahul Chaudhari (Center), Manjeet Chhillar (Left Cover), Shabeer Bappu (Left In), and Ran Singh (Left Corner)