LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2019, Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Score and Updates from Gachibowli indoor stadium, Hyderabad: Tamil Thalaivas will look to get their Pro Kabaddi Season 7 off to a winning start when they square off against hosts Telugu Titans in the campaign’s first Southern Derby at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. Titans, on the other hand, will be aiming to brush off the result from last night’s match against U Mumba and get their first win of the campaign in front of their home support. The match will also see ‘Showman’ Rahul Chaudhari line up for the first time against the team that he represented in the first six seasons of the competition.

For Titans, ‘Baahubali’ Siddharth Desai was limited to five raid points against his former side but raider Rajnish had a good outing, finishing as the team’s top scorer with seven raid points and one tackle point. Whereas, the Thalaivas have considerably strengthened their raiding unit by adding ‘showman’ Rahul Chaudhari to complement the likes of ‘iceman’ Ajay Thakur. In the duo, Tamil Thalaivas possess two of the top five raiders in Pro Kabaddi in terms of raid points scored.

Venue: Gachibawli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Toss: 8: 30 PM.

Head-to-Head-Record PKL

Telugu Titans have won four matches against the Tamil Thalaivas while the Thalaivas have two wins over the Hyderabad-based franchise.

SQUADS —

Telugu Titans: Elite Retained Players – Armaan, Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan, Krushna Madane.

Manish, Akash Choudhary, Siddharth Desai, Abozar Mighani, Vishal, Duet Jennings, Amit Kumar, C Arun, Suraj Desai, Suraj Kumar, Sombir, Mula Siva Ganesh Reddy, Rakesh Gowda

Tamil Thalaivas: Elite Retained Players – Ajay Thakur, Manjeet Chhillar, Victor Onyango Obiero

Himanshu, M. Abhishek, Rahul Chaudhari, Ran Singh, Mohit Chhillar, Ajeet, Milad Sheibak, Shabeer Bapu, Yashwant Bishnoi, Vineet Sharma

Predicted Playing Seven-

Telugu Titans: Abozar Mighani (Right Corner), Armaan (Right In), Farhad Milaghardan (Right Cover), Siddharth Desai (Center), C Arun (Left Cover), Rajnish (Left In), and Vishal Bhardwaj (Left Corner)

Tamil Thalaivas: Mohit Chhillar (Right Corner), Ajay Thakur (Right In), Ponprathiban Subramanian (Right Cover), Rahul Chaudhari (Center), Manjeet Chhillar (Left Cover), Shabeer Bappu (Left In), and Ran Singh (Left Corner)