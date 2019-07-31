Live Updates

  • 10:05 PM IST

    And they are off the mark in PKL 2019 – brilliant show by U Mumba!

  • 9:41 PM IST

    MUM vs UP Live Score and Updates: UP Yoddha have finally got their maiden win this season, they beat U Mumba 27-23! A composed performance, leading through tackle points and team integrity, the Yoddhas managed to outsmart the hosts.

  • 9:36 PM IST

    Monu Goyat with a successful raid, he entices Mumba’s defence and eliminates Surinder Singh. UP Yoddha 25-22 U Mumba

  • 9:34 PM IST

    MUM vs UP Live Score and Updates: Sumit comes up with a brilliant ankle grab to extend UP’s lead over Mumbai. His sixth tackle point of the night. UP are not letting up at all. Yoddha 23-20 Mumba

  • 9:32 PM IST

    Shrikanth Jadhav gets tackled down after the resumption post time-out but immediately after Abhishek Singh is also tackled down. UP 22-20 MUM

  • 9:27 PM IST

    Some ‘serious power’ from the Korean – Chang Ko!

  • 9:26 PM IST

    MUM vs UP Live Updates: Rishank Devadiga with a successful raid as Fazel Atrachali goes back to the bench for Mumba. In the blink of an eye, UP Yoddha has rebuilt its three-point lead. UP 20-17 MUM

  • 9:17 PM IST

    UP Yoddha are looking quite confident now. Shrikant Jadhav gets a point from a raid for the Yoddhas. UP 19-15 Mumbai

  • 9:14 PM IST

    Young Chang Ko of U Mumba successfully tackles prolific UP raider – Monu Goyat! A troika of empty raids back to back from Rohit Baliyan, Rishank Devadiga and Abhishek Singh. Mumba 15-16 Yoddha

  • 9:10 PM IST

    Second half is underway and both the teams have shared a point each and what a tackle by Nitesh Kumar! He slays the raider Arjun Deshwal. Yoddha’s look all set to register their first win of the season. UP 16-13 MUM

HIGHLIGHTS PKL 2019 MUMBAI vs UP

Pro Kabaddi League 2019, U Mumba vs U.P. Yoddha HIGHLIGHTS Match 19 from Dome@NSCI SVP Stadium: U Mumba will be looking to brush aside the disappointing result from their previous outing against Bengaluru Bulls with a win over U.P. Yoddha at the DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. With two wins and two losses so far in Season 7, U Mumba will aim to build up some sort of a winning momentum and string together a chain of victories, starting with one on Wednesday. U.P. Yoddha, on the other hand, fell short in both their previous matches and will be eyeing their first win of the season.

Raiders Abhishek Singh and Rohit Baliyan will be eager to successfully lead the team’s raiding unit on Wednesday. However, it’s Arjun Deshwal who has looked like U Mumba’s most threatening raider lately.

PKL 2019 U Mumba vs U.P. Yoddha HIGHLIGHTS:

Venue: Dome@NSCI SVP Stadium.

Toss: 8: 30 PM.

Predicted 7s —

U Mumba: Abhishek Singh (R), Athul MS (R), Rohit Baliyan (R), Fazel Atrachali (D), Surender Singh (D), Sandeep Narwal (D), Mohit Baliyan (all-rounder)

U.P. Yoddha: Monu Goyat (R), Surender Singh (R), Shrikant Jadhav (R), Nitesh Kumar (defender), Mohsen Maghsoudlou (all-rounder), Aashish Nagar (defender), Sumit (defender).