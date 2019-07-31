

















Pro Kabaddi League 2019, U Mumba vs U.P. Yoddha HIGHLIGHTS Match 19 from Dome@NSCI SVP Stadium: U Mumba will be looking to brush aside the disappointing result from their previous outing against Bengaluru Bulls with a win over U.P. Yoddha at the DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. With two wins and two losses so far in Season 7, U Mumba will aim to build up some sort of a winning momentum and string together a chain of victories, starting with one on Wednesday. U.P. Yoddha, on the other hand, fell short in both their previous matches and will be eyeing their first win of the season.

Raiders Abhishek Singh and Rohit Baliyan will be eager to successfully lead the team’s raiding unit on Wednesday. However, it’s Arjun Deshwal who has looked like U Mumba’s most threatening raider lately.

PKL 2019 U Mumba vs U.P. Yoddha HIGHLIGHTS:

Venue: Dome@NSCI SVP Stadium.

Toss: 8: 30 PM.

Predicted 7s —

U Mumba: Abhishek Singh (R), Athul MS (R), Rohit Baliyan (R), Fazel Atrachali (D), Surender Singh (D), Sandeep Narwal (D), Mohit Baliyan (all-rounder)

U.P. Yoddha: Monu Goyat (R), Surender Singh (R), Shrikant Jadhav (R), Nitesh Kumar (defender), Mohsen Maghsoudlou (all-rounder), Aashish Nagar (defender), Sumit (defender).